Man airlifted to hospital after Sonoma mobile home fire

A man was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon with injuries from a fire that broke out in a mobile home in Sonoma, authorities said.

A caller alerted 911 shortly before 12:50 p.m that a fire had started at 234 Cazares Circle in Moon Valley Mobile Home Park, according to a Redcom dispatcher.

The caller said the fire was burning the front side of a mobile home and reported hearing “an explosion and then suddenly seeing black smoke.”

An ambulance transported the man to a California Highway Patrol helicopter, which flew the person to UC Davis Medical Center, authorities said.

The man has second-degree burns on his legs, authorities said.

The fire “completely destroyed” the mobile home, authorities said. An adjacent mobile home also caught on fire.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at about 1:25 p.m. and planned to stay at the scene for another hour, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

