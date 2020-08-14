One injured in stabbing west of Rohnert Park

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives Friday continued investigating a stabbing Thursday night that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Reports came in about 5:40 p.m. about a stabbing at a home on Bartleson Road, a dead-end street southeast of Llano Road and Highway 116 in west of Rohnert Park.

The victim, whose name and age weren’t available, was still in the hospital Friday morning, Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

He declined to release further information Friday pending the ongoing investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday night.

“Detectives are still investigating and have been up all night,” Valencia said.

First-arriving deputies found people giving the victim first aid. Initial reports indicated the man had been stabbed in the chest.

Deputies were seeking a dark gray or black Oldsmobile from the 1980s or ‘90s, according to early reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.

