One killed, another injured in shooting at Sunnyvale house party with as many as 200 people, many teens

ALDO TOLEDO, THE THE CUPERTINO COURIER
August 8, 2021, 9:49PM

Aug. 8—SUNNYVALE — One person was killed and another is in surgery after being shot during a party Saturday night, police said.

At about 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Sunnyvale police responded to the 1400 block of Navarro Drive on reports of loud music from a large party. When they arrived, officers saw about 150 to 200 people at a house party, many of whom were ages 16 to 19, police said.

As police waited for backup to break up the party and identify the homeowner, they heard gunshots coming from the location of the party.

Police found two adult victims inside and began emergency medical treatment. The two victims were transported to a local hospital in San Jose where one of the victims died from his injuries. The second victim is currently in surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

No further details were immediately available, and police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

