One killed in crash on Mendocino Coast

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2021, 9:03AM
One person died after their vehicle struck a tree off Highway 1 on the Mendocino Coast late Thursday night, according to emergency officials.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cleone, a rural community just north of MacKerricher State Park and Fort Bragg, according to Cal Fire.

No further information about the incident was immediately available Friday morning, though a California Highway Patrol officer said details would be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

