A driver died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash near Healdsburg, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of an overturned car on southbound Highway 101 just north of Limerick Lane at 7:25 p.m, the agency announced late Friday.

Officers found a white Toyota Camry off the side of the road. The driver and a passenger had been ejected from the vehicle.

CHP said a preliminary investigation showed that the driver was traveling south on the highway when they lost control and veered left toward the center median.

The driver appeared to try to turn right in an effort to correct the direction of the vehicle but the car continued across both lanes of traffic and went off the road and rolled into a vineyard.

It’s not clear how the driver lost control, according to CHP.

Officers don’t believe either occupant was wearing a seatbelt and were ejected out of the car.

The woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

CHP did not identify the woman, pending notification of her family.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP at 707-588-1400.

Staff Writer Jeremy Hay contributed to this report.