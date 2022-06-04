One killed, one injured when skydiving plane crashes near Southern California airport

A woman was killed and a second person was injured when a skydiving plane crashed Friday afternoon near the Oceanside Municipal Airport, police and fire officials said.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. approximately 500 yards east of the airport, near Foussat Road north of state Route 76, Oceanside police Lt. Scott Garrett said.

He said the plane, a single-engine aircraft belonging to the skydiving company GoJump Oceanside, is believed to have been on a landing approach to the airport when it crashed.

A woman who was on the plane died after being taken to a hospital, an Oceanside Fire Department official told reporters during a late afternoon news conference, according to 10News.

Paramedics took two people who were in the plane to hospitals, Garrett said. The woman who died had been transported by an ambulance, while the other victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Oceanside police officers and firefighters responded to the scene, and local officials notified the Federal Aviation Administration, Garrett said.

The flight tracking website FlightAware identified the aircraft as a Cessna 208 Caravan and showed the plane took off from the Oceanside airport at 1:31 p.m., with an expected landing of 1:47 p.m.

Friday's crash was the second such incident in a little more than three months in which a skydiving plane crashed while attempting to land at the airport. On Feb. 24, two occupants of a Cessna 208B were injured when it crashed in the same area.

It was also the third deadly plane crash in San Diego County since late last year. On October 11, a pilot flying from Arizona to San Diego crashed in Santee, killing himself and a UPS driver whose truck was hit. On Dec. 27, a medical transport plane crashed, killing all four occupants, while approaching Gillespie Field in El Cajon.