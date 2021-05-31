One man is trying to work his way back to the middle class
CARTAGENA, Colombia ― Marlon Mendoza, Certified Cartagena Tour Guide, stopped in the shade of a Spanish-colonial balcony and scanned the old slave market for prospects.
"#Localcartagenatours. Nobody Does It Better Than the Locals," the T-shirt on his back promised, although there were hardly any tourists left to look. Hundreds of miles away, American beach towns, chock-full of vaccines, were back in business. But here, the pandemic was only getting worse, evaporating the seas of sightseers in the bougainvillea-lined streets of Old Town.
The stocky 36-year-old sized up the slim pickings and zeroed in on a pale European couple.
He hesitated. He is a Black Colombian, and his market was African Americans. They'd filled his Afro-centric tours exposing the heroes of Colombia's showcase city as slavers. But that was before the pandemic punched a hole in the developing world's middle class, sending millions careening back down the social ladders they'd spent lifetimes climbing up.
If history were any guide, it would take a Black man in Latin America far longer to recover. And Mendoza was down deep. In the 15 months since Colombia's first coronavirus case, he'd been evicted from his office and pulled his 7-year-old out of private school. He'd moved his family out of the city and back to the dirt-road village of his birth.
The rent was due in five days and he was still short $60. A day's worth of tips before, a king's ransom today.
Business card out, he approached the Europeans.
"It's cool. I'm a winner, a builder, a creator," he said, flashing a broad smile. "Better to laugh than cry. It gets you more clients."
The pandemic has pushed tens of millions of people worldwide into poverty. Fears are growing that worsening inequality - both within nations and between them - could be one of its longest-lasting effects.
"It will take years to reverse," World Bank President David Malpass said.
Take Latin America, the region that has sustained the world's sharpest economic blow.
In the past two decades, the number of people living in poverty in Latin America was almost halved. The commodities boom in the 2000s generated jobs in mining, oil and agriculture. But the middle class - a relative term, for people earning $13 to $70 a day - was still populated largely by the ranks of the self-employed, including small entrepreneurs and informal workers.
They were grocers, jewelers, street vendors and tour operators. Recent years of economic stagnation imperiled those gains, but they more or less held on. So much so that two years before the pandemic struck, one of the world's most unequal regions achieved a milestone: For the first time in history, the middle class became its single largest income group.
For millions, the moment would prove fleeting. Factoring out Brazil, where temporary government aid skewed regional numbers, 12 million Latin Americans tumbled out of the middle class last year, knocking the region from its perch as a middle-class society, according to a World Bank study to be published next month.
The pandemic has exposed the fragility of the region's lauded poverty-busting years. There is a continuing dearth of formal, salaried jobs. Wealth inequality persists, and tax laws still shield the rich. Safety-net programs remain limited, particularly for the middle class.
Some countries are already seeing stark inequality worsen because of the pandemic. And marginalized groups - people of color, women, lower-skilled workers - face some of the steepest roads to recovery.
Colombia, the world's 13th-most unequal nation before the pandemic struck, offers a snapshot.
In a country of 50 million, the poorest fifth of the population lost 24.6% of their incomes, while the middle shed 15.6%. The richest lost a relatively light 10.1%.
Roughly 1.6 million Colombians fell out of the middle class. One was Mendoza.
"I feel like I'm starting from zero," he said.
Colombia's 4.7 million Blacks, already statistically poorer than the average Colombian, witnessed the steepest drops in labor income of any ethnic group in the second half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to Colombian government data. The pandemic's punch stirred many to action. Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest rising poverty and inequality. The protesters have disproportionately been people of color.
As the demonstrations rage on, dozens have died, with officials confirming at least three more deaths in the hard-hit city of Cali on Friday, the one month anniversary of the protests. That same day, President Iván Duque announced a "maximum deployment of military" to Cali, a move that could tip Colombia into broader violence and serve as a harbinger of social unrest in other nations where the seemingly endless pandemic is deepening economic despair.
