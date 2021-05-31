The United States, with its vaccine abundance, is closing in on a full recovery. But in parts of the developing world plagued with vaccine shortages, the pandemic remains at or near its peak, with lockdowns and curfews still a way of life. Once the outbreak releases its grip on places like Colombia - still months away, at the earliest - the middle class, analysts say, should be poised for a rapid recovery.

But by then, many, like Mendoza, will have burned through life savings, accumulated more debt and lost professional momentum. Their children will have fallen behind in their educations. For those who have sunk back to the bottom, poverty feels like an inescapable chain. It takes a person born poor in Colombia on average 11 generations to break out.

For Afro-Colombians, facing systemic racism and less access to education, health care and the Internet, the chain feels even stronger.

"We've lost about a decade on average in terms of poverty gains as a country," said Roberto Angulo, an analyst and adviser on poverty to the Colombian government. "But the Black population is going to lose even more than a decade, and be even more poor than before."

His professional name was the Fisherman of Barú, a nod to a lifetime spent by the sea. Mendoza's wife liked to joke that he couldn't cast a line to save his life. What he could do, she'd say with pride, was fish for opportunity.

One day this month he was pounding the cobblestones at noon but had struck out with everyone he'd pitched.

"Excuse me, would you like to know the real Cartagena?" he'd asked the Europeans, enunciating in hard-learned English.

They'd walked on as if he didn't exist.

"It's this," he'd said, pointing to his ebony skin.

He moved down Badilla Street now, commiserating with trinket vendors in a blur of bro hugs and fist bumps. Tourism in Cartagena had fallen 90% after the pandemic struck; it was still down by 70%. He breezed past vacant store fronts. More than 400 businesses in Cartagena had closed.

One of them was his.

A few months after tourism crashed, his landlord evicted him from his second-floor office in a mustard-colored colonial building. He'd proudly inaugurated it in 2017. He'd had two employees, now laid off.

"I still owe back pay," he said.

He'd beaten the odds to get that far. The son of a security guard and a food worker, he was raised in a dirt-floor shack. Aa a child, he made a few pesos selling necklaces on the beach.

"My grandfather used to call me a marica" - a sissy - "for clinging to my books," he said. But top marks, a tourism program and a scholarship at an English-language school had been his ticket out. Hotel concierges in Cartagena sometimes made him wait outside for his clients. They still did. "It's because I'm black," he said, and laughed. "But I pay no bother. I'm an optimist. I make things happen. I don't sit and cry."

By 2018, his website was bringing in business from black American clients for his trademark Afro-centric tours. He'd taken out a bank loan to build his dream: a bed-and-breakfast by the beach. He was clearing $1,600 a month, enough for a middle-class life. His wife made a few hundred more as a clerk in a hardware store. They'd show up in trash-strewn Puerto Rey, the village of his birth, brimming with gifts.

"They used to call me Santa Claus," he said.

Now he'd lost his website, unable to pay the taxes on the domain. His motorbike was being held hostage by the $80 he owed the garage. The bank had called three times this week. He'd sent them to voice mail. "But it's cool," he said. His wife had lost her store clerk job in cutbacks, and he was pulling in scraps in Old Town Cartagena. But he'd rented a bar in Puerto Rey and had saved some cash by moving his family out of the city to a tiny apartment above the joint.

He'd buy beers in Cartagena on credit at 20 percent interest and jack up the price for sale in Puerto Rey. He cleared maybe $350 a month. When he fell short on rent, he'd pay what he could and put the rest on account. He'd take chances with small loans.

Hoping for a bigger payday, he'd hired a DJ for the upcoming Sunday.

"Now I'm poor again," he said. "I've got to be creative. I've got to make it happen. Produce. Not for me - for my family."

Beyond the walled city, past rows of gleaming condos that seem transplanted from Miami Beach, the Italian-built highway becomes a potholed dirt road. Five miles out stands a cluster of ramshackle dwellings: Puerto Rey.

At a table in Mendoza's small living room, his eldest son, Emmanuel Mendoza Gómez, 7, sat in a bright orange basketball shirt, cut denim shorts and dusty black crocs. He perched in a rocking chair, mouth agape, watching TV. It was small; not the 45-inch beauty he'd had back in Cartagena.

A year ago, Emmanuel would have been in class at his private school. It was too far now, and the $45 monthly tuition too much. Today, he had no classes and no homework. Public school teachers had been on strike for over a month. Even before then, the pandemic had closed the local school. They were paying a teacher's aide in the village to tutor him. But still he was slipping behind.

He pulled out an old assignment from his private school. He stumbled over the words as he tried to read.

In Colombia, literacy rates for Blacks are below the national average. That's what worries his mother.

"He used to be able to read full sentences. Now he's struggling just to read words," Enger Carolina Gómez Rodríguez said, rocking her newborn in her arms. She couldn't tend to the baby and teach Emmanuel. "We're hoping to God he's able to restart classes next year."

In Puerto Rey, Emmanuel was bullied by village kids, who saw him as the "little rich boy." Only he's not rich anymore. He'd rather be back in Cartagena.

"I could play with my friends there," he said. "It was good for us there."

Mendoza walked the streets of Puerto Rey, drumming up business for his big beer party at El Tambo, the bar he was renting. He'd need an oversize payday to cover rent, food and the DJ. Because of coronavirus curfews, he'd opened early - at 10 a.m.

The day started slow, but as night began to fall, the bar was filling up. Then two cops arrived.

They produced his papers, but they ordered him to shut down early. One hour before curfew, his highest-volume hour.

An officer pulled him aside.

"Treat us right," Mendoza said he'd been told.

They wanted their cut: 50,000 pesos, about $15.

He walked back toward the bar.

"I feel tired," he said.