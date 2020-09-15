One man killed, another injured in suspected Santa Rosa gang shooting

Santa Rosa police Tuesday were investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in which it appears occupants of one car fired at another, striking two men inside.

One victim, shot in the head, died shortly thereafter, police said. The other, shot in the arm, was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police did not identify either man, both 24 years old from Santa Rosa. Police said they believe the incident was gang related.

Officers responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. to Aurora Behavioral Healthcare about a gunshot victim that had shown up in the parking lot of the mental health facility off Fulton Road south of Guerneville Road.

The men told police they were traveling in their vehicle southbound on Fulton between Guerneville and College Avenue when another vehicle headed in the same direction fired several rounds at them.

The driver was able to reach the Aurora Behavioral Healthcare parking lot, where an employee called police.

Officers found the men’s car, a white Chrysler sedan, with numerous bullet holes in it.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, but the man wounded in the head was pronounced dead there.

Detectives Tuesday morning were still seeking details about the shooting, including the descriptions of the suspect or suspects and the vehicle used, as well as the circumstances leading up to the incident, Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Police were asking anyone who may have information related to this shooting to call 707-543-3590.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

