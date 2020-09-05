One man's plight with a toxic mix: Obesity and covid-19

At 5-foot-9 and 248 pounds before covid-19 struck, John Place knew he needed to work on his health. In the scramble to run a small business and help raise four children, he ate high-calorie restaurant food every day. He never exercised. He was often fatigued and urinated frequently - warning signs of diabetes that he ignored.

When Place, 43, landed in a Florida intensive care unit in June, infected with the coronavirus and unable to breathe on his own, a brutally frank doctor put his survival chances at 20 percent.

"Your husband is morbidly obese, he's diabetic, he has sleep apnea and the only thing he has going for him is he's still young," the physician told Place's wife, Michelle Zymet.

Place survived 18 days on a ventilator and returned home, but his weight complicated his illness and care, and now is influencing his painful, laborious recovery.

Eight months into the pandemic, obesity has turned out to be one of the clearest predictors of a difficult battle against covid-19, for reasons that may vary from person to person. Some experts say they consider obesity to have contributed to the stunning coronavirus death and morbidity rate in the United States, which has one of the highest obesity rates in the world. And there is some evidence it is particularly harmful for people under 60, who generally fare better than the elderly against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A constellation of factors can influence a patient's outcome: Fat can physically compress parts of the lungs, impeding respiration. In the hospital, it can make calculating medication doses, inserting intravenous tubes and moving patients more difficult. It can stimulate parts of the body's hormonal system, worsening covid-19, a disease that often provokes a powerful inflammatory response itself. And it is associated with a wide range of comorbidities, from heart disease to diabetes, that increase vulnerability to the worst impacts of the infection.

"It changes how you evaluate all kinds of considerations, from vascular issues to medications," said Lewis Kaplan, a critical care doctor for Veterans Affairs and the University of Pennsylvania. "We have an [obesity] epidemic in the midst of a pandemic."

The pandemic already has killed more than 183,000 Americans and infected more than 6.1 million, according to a tally kept by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 5,614 covid-19 deaths where obesity was a contributing factor, but this is probably a sharp undercount, said Robert N. Anderson, chief of the Mortality Statistics Branch at the National Center for Health Statistics. Clinicians and researchers in all parts of the United States have noted the condition's influence on patients.

More than 42 percent of U.S. residents are obese, defined as a body mass index of 30 or greater, and more than 9 percent are severely obese, with BMIs of 40 or more. A 5-9 person weighing 203 pounds has a BMI of 30. The same person would weigh 271 pounds if his BMI were 40.

For some groups, conditions are worse: 56 percent of African American women, for example, are obese, according to data from the CDC. It lists a BMI over 30 as a risk factor for severe covid-19.

Britain is urging its citizens to lose weight to protect themselves against covid-19. When University of North Carolina researchers reviewed the academic literature on obesity and covid-19 for an analysis released this week, they found that people with BMIs over 30 were at much greater risk for hospitalization, intensive care and death.

Early analyses point to obesity itself - rather than the comorbidities it creates - as a separate precursor to poor outcomes.

When researchers at Kaiser Permanente of Southern California looked at nearly 7,000 people with covid-19, they found an association between a BMI over 40 and higher death rates, particularly among men and people younger than 60, when they controlled for other weight-related conditions. The latter finding is surprising, because deaths from covid-19 are overwhelmingly concentrated among older people.

Sara Tartof, a Kaiser Permanente research scientist who led the analysis, speculated that large amounts of visceral fat - the fat stored in the abdomen around body organs - may play a role in producing severe covid-19. Fat is not inert; it secretes chemicals that can influence bodily systems. It may affect the angiotensin system that helps regulate blood pressure and blood flow, leading to more severe symptoms, Tartof said.

"We almost think this is akin to throwing a match on a tinderbox," she said.

Jennifer Lighter, an NYU Langone hospital epidemiologist, has been studying a link between covid-19 and fat cells. Lighter said people with obesity seem to have more ACE2 receptors, the gateway the virus uses to invade cells. "So there are more opportunities to attack," she said.