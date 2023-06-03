Two Maria Carrillo High School seniors were involved in a vehicle crash Friday evening, immediately after the school’s graduation ceremony, school officials said.

One of the students was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, but both students are “doing well,” according to an alert put out on ParentSquare by Principal Monique Luke.

Luke wrote, “I am not at liberty to share any other information. However, I am told that both students are doing well. I am happy and thankful that both students are alive and with their families.”

Luke thanked staff and others who assisted with directing traffic until first emergency crews arrived. The crash occurred on Montecito Boulevard, between Rincon Valley Community Park and Rincon Valley Regional Library.

No other information was available Saturday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.