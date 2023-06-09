One Metro worker revived 21 Los Angeles riders overdosing on opioids. He's not alone

Walking along a rail platform, a veteran transit worker spotted a package of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone, picked it up and slipped it in his vest. He couldn't imagine that he would use the medicine less than two hours later.

But looking back on that evening in February 2022, it shouldn't have been a surprise.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl was killing about four people a day in the county. Its reach stretched from high school classrooms to Beverly Hills homes; it plagued Skid Row and upended families across the region.

Inside train stations, one of the few free indoor spaces for those living on the margins, paramedics rush past commuters to platforms and train cabs to try to revive drug users who pushed too close to the edge or past it.

The transit worker saw so many overdoses he began going to a clinic on his way to work to get more doses of naloxone, commonly known by the brand Narcan. Metro had no clear policy on whether its workers can administer the drug, he said. But he couldn't bear to watch people die needlessly.

In 15 months, he has revived 21 people. The Times verified most of the claims through time-stamped photographs and witnesses.

"I'm tired of seeing people dying right in front of me," said the worker, who has been with Metro for more than a decade and asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak with media.

Five months into the year, at least 35 people have died so far in the Metro system. The causes of deaths are under investigation, and most are suspected overdoses.

Metro policy prohibits workers from freely speaking with media or photographing conditions inside the trains. But half a dozen current and former workers, who include cleaning staff and security guards, spoke to The Times about the deaths and near deaths caused by drug use on the trains.

Some are angry about conditions; others feel resigned and numb. Their emotions are complicated by not only the brazen drug use, but also a rise in attacks on Metro personnel. Last year, 158 operators were assaulted.

"Unfortunately, when people with drug abuse issues come into our system from the communities we serve across L.A. County, our frontline employees bear the burden of discovering people who've overdosed, cleaning up after drug users or encountering their behavior while the drugs are in effect," Metro spokesperson Pamela Krebs said in an email. "The societal issues of drug abuse, crime, and homelessness across our county have made it much harder for them to do their jobs — and for Metro to provide the service it is intended to provide: safe, clean, efficient and reliable transportation."

A worker who was attacked a few years ago during her night shift said she was told not to record scenes she sees daily on her phone. Her photo feed is filled with pictures of men taking drugs, people half clothed, dead bodies, fights and blood-stained walls.

"I pray. I pray a lot because, Lord, only Jesus can change it," she said.

Complaints about drug use and sales reported on the Metro Transit Watch app soared nearly 100% last year, compared with the previous year. But the employee with Narcan in his pocket didn't need data to prove how bad things had gotten.

That night in February last year, he arrived to see a limp body sprawled out inside a rail car, according to his photos of the event. Metro transit officers were standing over a young man with tussled hair and skin-tight white pants.

"This guy was turning purple. Not breathing, vomiting on himself," the worker said. "From what I can tell, he was very, very close to death."

The worker pulled the packet from his Metro vest and offered up the Narcan to the officers. None wanted to administer a drug they had yet been trained to use, he said.

In the past, the worker would have felt the same. He had had little sympathy for the riders he saw daily, strung out in bench seats.

"They did this to themselves," he recalled thinking. "To be honest, I didn't really give a s—."

But the year before, he had befriended a 21-year-old struggling with fentanyl addiction. The young man was earnest, asking about how credit works and buying a home. He had a baby on the way, had gone through rehab and was seemingly starting a new chapter.

On Christmas Eve, just two months before, the friend died of an overdose.

"His baby was due like April," he said. "It was heart-wrenching."

The friendship gave him a new understanding.

"I had a different perspective on the overdoses that I would see" he said. "It was personal."

He clutched the tiny spray bottle and pumped a dose up the man's nose. Paramedics arrived. The man came to and walked off without acknowledgment. The worker was astonished at his recovery. That night, he searched online for training videos online.