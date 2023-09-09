One month after the Lahaina fire, families and residents seek closure

It has been one month since a wind-whipped wildfire engulfed the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina, and authorities are still trying to determine exactly how many people died in the nation’s deadliest conflagration in more than a century.

Nearly all of Lahaina has now been searched by teams of rescuers, cadaver dogs and anthropologists trained to detect fragments of human remains, yet the official death toll has stood at 115 people for more than two weeks.

That has meant an agonizing wait for the families of those still missing. On Friday, Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii announced that a list compiled by the FBI had been whittled down to 66, from more than 385 people a week ago.

The sharp decline in the number of missing people was a measure of good news, given that in the early days after the tragedy many expected the death toll to reach more than 1,000. Still, some families who have yet to find their loved ones have begun to accept the grim reality of loss.

Kimberly Buen said that only in the last week did she lose hope that her missing father could have survived the fire, after an FBI agent visited her home in Southern California to take a DNA sample.

“Every phone call I get, I think I’m getting that call, the call to tell me that they’ve matched my dad’s DNA, that they found him deceased,” Buen said. “Before, I was answering every call, ‘Oh, did they find him? Did they find him?’ And now, I’m in the mode, ‘Did we recover him?’”

Buen’s father, Maurice Buen, was a sport fisherman and would have turned 80 on Sept. 2. She said she had spent the last month calling, again and again, the FBI, the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Maui Police Department, the hospital in Honolulu that received burn victims, and the public housing authority that managed the building where her father lived.

In the chaos of the early days after the fire that raced down the hillsides to the shore of the Pacific Ocean, consuming neighborhoods and all manner of buildings, numerous survivors were stranded without cellphone service. With families desperately searching for loved ones, the list of the missing at one point swelled to more than 2,000.

But the FBI — after collecting various lists from shelters, the Red Cross and the Maui Police Department and cross-referencing them — reduced the number to 385 people a week ago. After receiving hundreds of updates by phone and email, the FBI has determined that 66 of those individuals remain unaccounted for.

Authorities have said they have confirmed 115 deaths, either by collecting sets of remains analyzed by DNA or through the discovery of bodies that were mostly intact; 60 of those have been identified, leaving 55 whose names remain unknown.

The last time the death toll changed was Aug. 21, the day that President Joe Biden visited Lahaina, a span of time that reflects the new phase of the recovery effort, as well as the likelihood that many people’s bodies were reduced to unrecoverable ash.

The actual death toll is unlikely to be determined for weeks or months. The lack of new information about the death count at this stage is similar to the aftermath of other disasters like the Camp fire, the 2018 Northern California blaze in which 85 people died, said Stephen Meer, the chief information officer of ANDE, a Colorado-based company whose rapid DNA technology has been used to identify victims in Lahaina.

He said that ANDE’s technicians have left Maui, and that determining the final death toll would now largely rely on slow-paced detective work — for instance, interviewing the family and friends of those missing to determine if they were in Lahaina that day and where. Authorities will have to determine whether their investigative results are sufficient to declare those still missing as dead.

“This is a very common thing,” Meer said. “This is exactly what we’d expect to see.”

Authorities still field calls from those who believe they have spotted someone on the list of missing people. The tips, while confusing, hearten family members who post continuously on social media and comb through Facebook posts.

“We’re still hoping to find them alive even though there’s a lot of news saying there’s no more chance,” said Manuel Ceralde, 52, whose mother-in-law and sister-in-law were last seen at their rented house on Mela Street in Lahaina when the fires broke out.

Ceralde said Revelina Baybayan Tomboc, 82, and her stepdaughter Bibiana Tomboc Lutriana, 59, immigrated from the Philippines about three decades ago. After a stint in California, they settled on Maui and had lived in Lahaina for about seven years. Tomboc had been a housekeeper but was retired, and Lutriana worked as a clerk at a retail store.