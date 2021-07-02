One of Sonoma County’s newest citizens on what patriotism mean to her

This Fourth of July, The Press Democrat asked a cross section of people around Sonoma County to sound off on the subject of patriotism. This is one of 10 vignettes; to read the rest of them, go here.

Ada Carillo Avalos is one of those people who floats easily on the surface of life, laughing, chatting, seldom complaining. She works as a caregiver for the elderly, a job she loves.

“It’s wonderful, working with seniors,” she said.

She is 66 and seems illuminated from within, so often is she smiling — such as when she is asked about a recent milestone in her life.

“I am a new citizen!” she proudly announced.

In May, after living in this country since 1975, she completed the 10-step process of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. Before sitting for the civics test, she spent 1½ years studying for it, taking classes provided by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa. “It was hard for her,” said her daughter Iman, “because her English isn’t super strong.”

Asked if she could give her heart to a nation whose last president went out of his way to malign Mexican-Americans, Avalos seemed confused, at first, by the question. Then she practically shouted, “OF COURSE! I’m very happy. I give my life for this country!”

“Regardless if there’s some discrimination,” explained Iman, translating for her mother, “she doesn’t really care, because America has let her succeed, whether it’s her work, or her life. It’s made her feel like there’s a place for her here.”

“More than me,” said Iman, when asked about her mother’s patriotism. Avalos’ daughter recently graduated from Sonoma State and is working as a case manager at 4Cs of Sonoma County, a childcare provider. Meanwhile, she’s exploring options for graduate school. Born in this country, her love for it is not as unconditional as her mother’s.

“We’re getting better,” said Iman of America’s treatment of its minorities. “But there’s still a lot to do.