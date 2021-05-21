One of two bicyclists hit by suspected drunken driver near Sebastopol dies

One of two bicyclists who was struck and seriously injured by a suspected drunken driver May 13 north of Sebastopol died Thursday, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the man as Mark Osborne, 53, of Santa Rosa.

A 12-year-old boy who also was hit remains at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, according to a previous CHP statement. The agency has declined to release information about the boy’s condition or his identity, citing his status as a minor.

The man suspected of hitting them, Ulises Valdez Jr., 27, of Sebastopol, a manager at Valdez Family Winery, has been discharged from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, CHP spokesman Officer David de Rutte said Thursday.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol after being taken to Memorial Hospital along with the two bicyclists at the time of the crash, the CHP said. He was released to the hospital’s custody at the time because he had major injuries, deRutte said.

Valdez was not in Sonoma County Jail Thursday night.

On May 13, the two bicyclists, who the CHP said were not related, were riding north separately on the right shoulder of High School Road south of Gaye Road.

The suspect, driving a Ram Rebel pickup, approached the bicyclists from behind on High School Road, driving at a high speed, and lost control on a left curve in the road, deRutte said at the time.

Valdez drove onto the shoulder and collided with the 12-year-old, continued out of control back into the traffic lane, then back onto the right shoulder, where the truck struck Osborne, he said. The pickup then drove off the road and collided with a utility pole and a tree, deRutte said.

The Valdez Family Winery was founded in Healdsburg in 2004 by the Ulises Valdez Sr., who died in 2018. His daughter, Elizabeth, is the winemaker.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.