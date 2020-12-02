One person associated with Presentation School tests positive for COVID-19

One person associated with The Presentation School in Sonoma tested positive for coronavirus over the holiday break, but the school’s operations are not interrupted, an official said.

“We can confirm that a community member has tested positive for COVID, but they were not at school,” said Jackie Gallo, head of the private school. “The exposure happened after the Thanksgiving break. That exposure did not affect any on campus operations and we have, out of an abundance of caution, required any second or third degree of that person to remain at home for 14 days.”

Out of privacy concerns, Gallo declined to say if the person infected was a student, parent or staff member, or if it was a child or an adult.

She was informed of the positive test result over the Thanksgiving break, and said she was pleased that she was notified so quickly.

“We have an incredibly cooperative community” that is working together to “ensure the rest of the community is still safe,” she said. “We have a community that is following the guidance we have to be on campus. It shows that our policies are working.”

The Presentation School, which offers grades kindergarten through 8th grade, was the first school in the county to receive a waiver approval and allow on-campus learning. State rules allow on-campus learning for students in grades kindergarten through 6th grade, and Presentation has the campus open for kindergarten through 4th grade, and 5th and 6th graders are on campus one week at a time, while the other grade practices remote learning, Gallo said.

“Everyone has an opportunity to come to school. If they choose to stay home, they are welcome to,” she said.

Students in grades 7 and 8 are distance learning, per state guidelines.

“We feel pretty confident in how we’re doing things,” which she said is taking the “most cautious” steps possible.

