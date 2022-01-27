One person dies in fiery crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

A motorist died in a fiery crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night just before 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was in a sedan that was stopped on the bridge for an unknown reason when a big rig crashed into the car, CHP said.

I-580 Richmond-San Rafael Bridge eastbound lanes closed due to a fatal collision. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available pic.twitter.com/GYHGHbElc0 — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 27, 2022

"The big-rig driver failed to see the stopped vehicle ahead and didn't have time to stop," CHP spokesperson Darrel Horner said. "The big rig collided with the sedan. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames."

The driver of the sedan was trapped in the car. The big rig driver was able to get out of his vehicle and call 911, CHP said.

Horner said that before the crash there was a report of a disabled vehicle on the bridge.

All eastbound lanes of I-580 on the bridge were closed for hours.

A Twitter user posted video footage of the vehicles in flames.

At 10:15 p.m., Caltrans told CHP the bridge was safe and secure.