One person dies in solo rollover crash in Healdsburg

A person was killed when a gray SUV rolled over on southbound Highway 101 in Healdsburg Saturday about 7 p.m., the CHP said.

The vehicle apparently either went over or hit the right guardrail in the crash, and landed on its roof, a CHP report said. It wasn’t clear what caused the crash, but no other vehicle was involved.

A second person was extricated from the car and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital following the collision on the central Healdsburg on-ramp, according to a Redcom dispatcher.

The right lane was blocked while CHP, paramedics and fire personnel worked the scene.

