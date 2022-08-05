One person injured in Santa Rosa shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in north Santa Rosa. Two people have been detained for questioning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:34 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Copperhill Parkway, a news release said.

The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

