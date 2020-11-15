One stabbed in four-person fight in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Shouts and fighting broke out Sunday morning in the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood, where one man was stabbed during the melee, police said.

The victim, so far unidentified, left a trail of blood on lower Beaver Street just north of College Avenue. He was stable after transport to Kaiser Medical Center and was expected to be released, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Marcus Sprague said.

The incident unfolded around 8:45 a.m. after an argument over social media, leading a man to drive to Beaver Street where he was confronted by three other young men outside a home, Sprague said.

A fight ensued in which one of the three who came out of the house ended up stabbing or cutting another one of the trio in his forearms.

The man who’d come in the vehicle, meanwhile, ran north toward Benton Street and his car, while the wounded man gave chase. Once the fleeing man drove away, the injured man returned to friends, where police found all three, Sprague said.

The injured man was taken to Kaiser by ambulance with superficial wounds, though blood stains were visible along the length of the sidewalk up the west side of Beaver Street.

Police at midday had not yet located the man who fled but believed they had him identified, Sprague said. The department’s violent crimes investigations team was investigating the incident, and an arrest was reportedly forthcoming, though no additional information was available, he said.

