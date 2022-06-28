Subscribe

One structure burns, evacuations ordered as wildfire sparks in Nevada County

LUCY HODGMAN
SACRAMENTO BEE
June 28, 2022, 4:29PM
Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon battled a wildfire that sparked in Nevada County.

Around 2 p.m., the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit announced in posts to social media that crews were responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport.

Firefighters reported a “fully involved structure” at the scene and extension of the fire into the vegetation with a moderate rate of spread.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for Zones NCO-E029, CSP-E028 and NCO-E383. “Generally, this is the area north of Pleasant Valley Rd from Bridgeport. East to Birchville Rd up to the Yuba County line,” authorities said in the order.

The Cal Fire Butte unit posted to social media around 3 p.m. that a large column of smoke could be seen from the fire, but that the blaze posed no danger to Butte County.

