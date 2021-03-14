One wounded in Santa Rosa shooting

Santa Rosa police detectives Sunday were investigating a shooting that left one person with minor wounds.

The shooting was first reported about 7:20 p.m. Saturday near Guerneville Road and Range Avenue.

Few details were available about the incident.

One person, a male, was treated at a local hospital for the injury, Sgt. Ryan Hepp said.

Santa Rosa police violent crime detectives were investigating the incident, and no further details were released.

