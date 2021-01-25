One year after Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, recommended improvements have gone nowhere

The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people on a foggy morning a year ago on a hillside in Calabasas placed a new and urgent focus on what many had long considered significant flaws in federal aviation regulation.

Such large turbine helicopters are not required to have a terrain awareness warning system, known as TAWS, to alert a pilot if they were about to fly into rising topography. Nor must they have flight data or cockpit voice recorders.

There were immediate calls to close the loopholes and require those systems. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, advocated for the changes. In its immediate comment after the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said a terrain warning system on the helicopter could have helped the pilot.

But as the public focus shifted away, the reform effort stalled. Opposition from the aviation industry, combined with a Congress overwhelmed with the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, pushed helicopter safety to the back burner.

"Even the death of Kobe Bryant hasn't gotten us where we need to go," Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Northridge) said.

Sherman introduced the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, which would mandate terrain awareness systems for all turbine helicopters capable of carrying six or more passengers and also require they have crash-proof black boxes.

"Aviation firms oppose this because they say these systems aren't cheap," he said.

The aviation industry argued that the systems are not always necessary for pilots and balked at the costs of installation and repair — upward of $35,000 per helicopter, plus hours of maintenance costs and time lost with repairs and installation.

But there is a growing body of evidence that TAWS has become increasingly effective over time and can save lives. The system in helicopters can help prevent crashes, especially when a pilot has limited visibility, by providing details of the surrounding terrain and visual and audio warnings of obstacles or mountainous topography.

Bryant and his daughter, along with several of her teammates, a few parents and coaches, took off shortly after 9 a.m. on Jan. 26 from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, heading to Camarillo Airport for the second day of a weekend tournament at the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks. Pilot Ara Zobayan sought air traffic control guidance as a low cloud ceiling hung over the San Fernando Valley into Calabasas.

Zobayan told air traffic control he was "climbing" to 4,000 feet to get above the clouds. But in reality, he was descending, having no warning of the rising terrain ahead of him. The helicopter crashed into the hillside near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at 9:45 a.m., killing all aboard.

Records show that the Bryant crash had familiar echoes to a tragedy 16 years earlier.

On March 23, 2004, an almost identical Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico 70 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, on a night trip to an oil drilling ship, killing all 10 onboard.

Two years later, the NTSB found that while flying at night, the pilots failed to realize they were descending.

It cited "the crew's failure to identify and arrest the aircraft's descent for undetermined reasons which resulted in controlled flight into the water."

The NTSB concluded that a terrain awareness warning system could have alerted the pilots to the waters below and avoided the fatal plunge. The device would have been triggered 55 seconds before impact and could have "saved the lives of all those aboard."

The board sent a recommendation to the Federal Aviation Administration to mandate them on all helicopters carrying six passengers or more.

The FAA rejected the recommendation, and such warning systems are still voluntary to this day on all but medical helicopters.

A recommendation for those helicopters that same year for black boxes that track every move and record the pilot's voice has also been rejected.

Terrain awareness technology, developed in the 1970s and first deployed on big commercial jets, finally made it to smaller planes with six or more passengers with a decision by the FAA in 2000. At the time, a version of the warning system for helicopters was still in its early stages.

But by 2005, Sikorsky had voluntarily begun installing the system in its new versions of the S-76 helicopter. It also offered retrofits on older helicopters like the 1991 Sikorsky S-76B that carried Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and Zobayan, the pilot.

Still, the helicopter industry, in comments to the FAA, questioned the level of success for rotorcraft often hugging the terrain.