1 year after sex harassment scandal, Sonoma State University still faces big problems

Spring had most definitely sprung at Sonoma State University.

With temperatures in the low 70s on a recent afternoon, students opted for short pants, short sleeves, no sleeves. Under bluebird skies, a smiling woman roller-skated on the sidewalks between Darwin and Stevenson Halls. A couple walked past with ice cream cones.

Taking in the view from his Salazar Hall office, interim university president Ming Tung “Mike” Lee spoke of spring as a season of “renewal.” Meanwhile, the 61-year-old is working overtime on a different kind of renewal at Sonoma State, where he’s been on the job just eight months.

A year ago this week, The Press Democrat broke the news that the California State University System had paid $600,000 to then-Sonoma State University provost Lisa Vollendorf.

That payment, in January 2022, was made to resolve a dispute related to complaints by several female Sonoma State employees against Patrick McCallum, husband of then-SSU President Judy Sakaki. The couple have since separated.

Vollendorf accused Sakaki of retaliating against her for reporting those complaints to the CSU Chancellor’s Office, an accusation that McCallum and Sakaki continue to dispute.

“I want to say this as strong as I can,” stated McCallum, who returned a reporter’s call Wednesday from a boat on the Nile River in Egypt: “[Sakaki] never retaliated against anyone, and I never sexually harassed anyone.”

Eight tumultuous weeks after that payment was reported, and after losing a no-confidence vote of the faculty, Sakaki announced that she would step down. Her six-year presidency ended July 31.

Twin crises

Sakaki’s resignation capped a saga that had become a massive distraction to a university already beset with two major interlocking problems that are now Lee’s to deal with.

Enrollment at the Rohnert Park campus plummeted from 9,323 in 2016 to 6,271 in the fall of 2022, according to university data. That 33% drop — driven largely by wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic — is joined at the hip with SSU’s other primary dilemma. Lee walked onto a campus with a $16 million “structural deficit” — a budget shortfall that had to be immediately addressed.

About 150 faculty and students held a rally and march around the SSU campus in advance of the Academic Senate meeting on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

He counts it as one of his foremost accomplishments that, despite those looming storm clouds, the university has been able to insulate students from the drama, “to maintain a very calm, stable learning environment.”

While there was “a tension” on campus during the fall semester, said Olivia Keeler, a junior, “Now no one mentions the scandal anymore. People have moved on. It’s no longer something that looms over everybody.”

Despite the “budget and enrollment crisis,” said Steve Estes, a history professor who was chair of the department when the scandal broke, “I do feel morale is better.”

Keeler, who has written about enrollment for the student newspaper, the Sonoma State Star, credits Lee with implementing an aggressive, promising campaign to jolt enrollment after the pandemic.

“He’s doing a great job at making the campus feel full and lively,” she said.

Sharing that positive impression of Lee, apparently, is CSU Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester. While his original appointment was to run through the 2022-2023 school year, his presidency is now likely to be extended another year.

The search for his successor, said SSU spokesman Robert Eyler, “will commence sometime before the end of 2023” and conclude by June 30, 2024.

That’s a good thing, said David McCuan, who is chair of the university’s political science department, and was a vocal critic of Sakaki’s. After all, he said, “It took [Lee] six months to get the lay of the land.”

To execute change, the president needs all the time he can get, McCuan said. “Universities often lack the agility to do things we need right now. I mean the condition of rocks change faster than decisions are made in the halls of academia.”

Now, as Lee settles into his second six months, “he’s going to have to make some hard decisions” around those looming budget cuts, McCuan said.

A program inviting faculty and staff to depart voluntarily closed $5 million of that gap. Other measures, including laying off some staff, and putting certain underused buildings in mothballs, saved another $3-plus million.