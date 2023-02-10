Energy bills have skyrocketed across the West driven by colder-than-normal winter weather and increased natural gas costs.

One reader of The Press Democrat reported a bill that rose steadily from $175 in November to $719 in January.

It’s a twofold blow to customers, who, on top of paying more for gas service, are facing higher electricity prices since many power plants use natural gas to generate electricity.

For those looking for help, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has a variety of programs available to help customers compare plans, forecast bills and more.

PG&E customer resources

To get a personalized rate plan comparison, go to bit.ly/3xcljEr.

You can sign up for forecast alerts, meant to notify customers when bills are projected to exceed a certain amount of energy use, at bit.ly/3jKf4F4.

PG&E’s budget billing program averages energy costs across the year to reduce monthly spikes. To find out more, go to bit.ly/3ltCPl9.

To inquire about any of the above offerings, customers can also call 1-800-743-5000.

General best practices to reduce energy use include: reducing the thermostat, keeping areas around vents open, washing laundry in cold water, opening window coverings in the day and closing them at night and lowering your water heater temperature.

Financial assistance for eligible customers

The California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program provides a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity and the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) program provides a 18% electric monthly discount to households of three or more people. Email CAREandFERA@pge.com or call 1-866-743-2273.

PG&E also has a discount Medical Baseline program for residents who rely on power for certain medical conditions. You can print an application by going to pge.com/medicalbaseline or call 1-800-743-5000.

The Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) program provides energy-savings improvements at no charge.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded program offering residential utility bill payment, emergency assistance and home weatherization. Call 1-866-675-6623 for more information on qualification.

PG&E Green Saver helps qualified residential customers in select communities save 20% on electricity bills by subscribing to 100% solar energy.

The Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program provides one-time financial assistance to qualified customers with past-due bills. Contact 1-800-933-9677.

Provide feedback to the California Public Utilities Commission:

To file a complaint about a utility issue, weigh in on rate increases and other issues under the consideration by the CPUC or provide feedback on the CPUC itself, you can find information at bit.ly/3jP525q. You can also contact the CPUC Public Advisor's Office at 1-866-849-8390 or email public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov.