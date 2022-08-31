Only 2 days left to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how

On Friday, the program that provides people with free at-home COVID-19 tests will be suspended. But you still have time to order tests if you haven’t already.

Each household can receive up to 16 rapid antigen tests through Friday. After that, the program will be halted due to limited supply.

“Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” reads a notification bar on the COVID.gov website.

The program is ending as students across the country return to in-person learning. A Biden administration official recently said authorities are focused on what might happen in the coming months, “There's a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases this fall.”

Since January, the federal government has mailed tests to households at no charge. The program launched as an upsurge in omicron variant cases hit the country. A second round of tests were made available in May.

Order tests now by visiting covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233 before Friday, while supplies last.

All you need to provide is your address.

If you miss your chance to order them through the federal government and the U.S. Postal Service, not all is lost.

Tests are still being distributed at local libraries and pharmacies, and through community health centers.

Private and public health insurance plans may also reimburse members who purchase tests.