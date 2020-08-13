Only contested race for Santa Rosa’s school board pits two-term trustee against newcomer

Jenni Klose was ready to end her two terms on Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education this year so she could focus on her new nonprofit, Generation Housing.

But almost two months after making that decision, the coronavirus took root in Sonoma County, transforming how public schools provide education. The pandemic introduced a host of costly health, safety and equity challenges for every school district.

Citing what lies ahead for the district and its 16,000 students, Klose said it was important to retain experienced leadership, and filed paperwork ahead of last week’s deadline to seek reelection for a third term.

Her seat as trustee for the Area 1 district, which encompasses the downtown College Avenue corridor, will be the only contested race for Santa Rosa school board this fall. She’ll face Healdsburg High School counselor Ever Flores, a longtime Santa Rosa resident and president of the Healdsburg teachers’ union.

Klose is the longest-serving active board member, and was president from 2016 to 2019. Exiting now as the district grapples with “the largest challenge we’ve ever faced” felt wrong, she said.

“We’ve done a lot of really good work in the last few months, and I want to see that through,” Klose said of her decision to run again. “This board is hyper-focused on equity, and it’s not just talk. We are walking that talk in our actions. I want to make sure that continues.”

Her opponent, Flores, has been a Santa Rosa resident for 22 years and a Healdsburg Unified School District counselor for two decades. His family immigrated to San Francisco from El Salvador in the late 1980s, fleeing a brutal 12-year civil war.

Since 2017, Flores has been president of the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association, which represents teachers in Healdsburg, West Side Union and Alexander Valley school districts. He was the union’s vice president the eight years prior, and a chief labor negotiator.

His campaign will be focused on boosting counseling at the elementary school level and providing more support and resources to 1,600 teachers and staff that work in the district, so retention becomes a strong suit, Flores said.

“We lack the ability to keep those teachers and educators who are highly qualified,” he said. “We need to reverse that exodus with the goal of establishing Santa Rosa as a destination district. It’s the biggest district (in the county), so it should be the most attractive in the region.”

There were no challengers for Alegria De La Cruz, Laurie Fong and Ed Sheffield, who serve on the board but are running in the first general election since districts were drawn in 2018, which means they are technically not incumbents.

They represent the Fountaingrove, Mark West and east Santa Rosa areas, respectively.

Fong, the board president, said she would have welcomed the chance to campaign and turn a spotlight on the most pressing issues facing the district.

This way she won’t have to worry about votes, and can be freer to “say what’s unpopular” as her service continues uninterrupted during the pandemic, she said.

“I’m grateful we will have an experienced board, as much as one term-plus will give us,” said Fong, a retired Santa Rosa teacher and administrator. “We’re hitting the ground running for really tough things. The fact that we wrote this mission vision (strategic plan) together means there’s continuity.”

Sheffield, the board’s vice president, was more relieved.

As a Sutter Health employee working from home and preparing two young children for distance learning, running a virtual campaign would have been tough, he said.

Like Fong, he has a sense of comfort knowing the board will mostly remain intact as it tackles declining enrollment, budget cuts and their sustained commitment to equity issues, as well as the fallout from a pandemic, which has made every policy decision fraught with tension.

“It’s a tough, tough time to be an elected official,” Sheffield said. “I could not imagine running a race while trying to get my kids back in school for distancing learning. I’m glad I’m not doing it.”

The pandemic has reinforced certain values about how to be a public servant for De La Cruz, the county’s chief deputy counsel and the interim director of the newly formed Office of Equity. It’s time to “prioritize, listen and focus,” she said.

“It’s cheesy but I really feel like the most important thing for leaders to do is to listen deeply to things that are most concerning, and do a lot of ‘It’s going to be OK, ”’ De La Cruz said. “It’s hard to have trust in government right now given the abject failure at the federal level. It’s important for local governments to be calming and listening and continue connecting in a deep way.”

