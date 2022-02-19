Only one day a year? Today is National Drink Wine Day

If you plan to only consume a glass of your favorite wine once a year, Friday is the perfect time to do so.

National Drink Wine Day comes around every Feb. 18, though there’s a reason to indulge any day when you live in the fruitful Sonoma Valley.

Of all the indulgences, when enjoyed in moderation, drinking wine is actually quite beneficial. It can lower risks of liver disease, Type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack and stroke. It also can reduce the bad cholesterol and increase the good.

Here are just a few ways to celebrate the day in Sonoma County.

A sauvignon blanc vineyard intrigued David Grieve and wife Kathleen as they passed it on their daily walks in 2001. The wine lovers who fancy white Bordeaux wines had just moved to Lovall Valley, a cradle of sorts for grooming cool-weather grapes like sauvignon blanc.

Yearning for a new sparkler? “Pét-nat” or pétillant naturel wines are light, playful sparklers generally produced via a single fermentation in the bottle. “It is a freshly fermented wine, bottled with still-active yeast present, giving the wine its natural sparkle,” says La Prenda Wines winemaker Mike Cox.

There are services and stores that have sharpened their skills at getting wine to people, pronto, since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. Order and pay for wine online, then have the goods delivered to your door or your vehicle in the parking lot. No need to enter a store. Convenient and conscientious.

Wine Spectator has unveiled its inaugural Top 10 Wine Values of 2021, with New Zealand’s Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2021 ($17) taking top honors as the Wine Value of the Year.

The list features bottles that are rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator’s 100-point scale, cost $40 or less and are made in large-enough quantities to be widely available.

Four wines out of the Top 10 Wine Values of 2021 came from well-known wineries based in Sonoma County.