Open & Out project brings new public art to downtown Santa Rosa

By now, just about anyone who has visited downtown Santa Rosa during the coronavirus pandemic is familiar with Open & Out — the traffic-free, pedestrian-friendly area along Fourth Street that stretches into Old Courthouse Square.

One less obvious aspect of this open-air wonderland: A vibrant, eclectic and rotating collection of public art.

The art program — a joint effort between the city of Santa Rosa’s public art program, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Action Organization and Creative Sonoma — launched this summer and will continue at least through the end of January. It has showcased more than 25 pieces overall, and features more than a dozen different pieces right now.

Tara Thompson, arts coordinator for Santa Rosa, said the goal of adding public art to the program was simple: To add color and vibrancy to downtown’s outdoor spaces in a way that would encourage people to explore.

“When you close streets and make a more pedestrian thoroughfare, you open up opportunity for people to experience space differently,” she said, noting that all the art is intended to be temporary as of now. “With prolonged closure to streets to vehicle traffic, it felt like a great opportunity to encourage that experience through art.”

"The Ollin's" by Martin Zuniga are sculptures featuring messages of civic engagement at Old Courthouse Square as part of the Open & Out Art Walk in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

According to Thompson, all the artwork was commissioned, meaning that professional artists were paid well for their work.

Money for the project was made available through various sources, including a $118,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, a matching $118,000 grant from the county, and other funds from other places, including the city’s Art in Public Places Committee.

Kristen Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma, was one of those in charge of selecting artists, and noted that community and the relationships we have with each other quickly emerged as common themes.

“Art reminds us of our humanity at a moment in time when we’ve been stripped bare of our common habits and our ability to share with each other easily,” she said. “Many saw the pandemic as a challenge to our social systems; art can be a tremendous catalyst for creative thinking and problem solving.”

As Madsen suggested, individual pieces in the Open & Out project are as varied as the artists behind them. Some of the pieces are street art — quite literally painted right on the actual streets. Others are sculptures. Still others are designed to fit over parking meters or utility poles. A few of the pieces even would be considered murals.

In all cases, the art is whimsical, interactive and fun.

Take “The Collective Human Experience,” a street art piece from Occidental artist Melissa Jones. The work is on Fourth Street in front of Barnes & Noble, and it depicts birds and vines in a sort of labyrinth for visitors to walk around and follow.

Jones, who typically paints Hollywood sets, painted the work with special tempera paint that will wash away with the first rain of the season. Jones said that the piece was her first venture into street art. She added that the experience was memorable for a host of reasons she didn’t expect when she conceptualized the piece initially.

“I was down on my hands and knees for two weeks straight,” she remembered. “I painted during the (Black Lives Matter) protests, so people were actively walking through and around it while I worked.”

Another piece is “Sonoma County’s Pollinators: A Treasure Hunt” from Santa Rosa artist Alina Nuebel.

This interactive work is a 10-part scavenger hunt that takes visitors to parklets all over the downtown area. Each panel in the piece tells the story of a different pollinator — bees, hummingbirds, and so on. Nuebel’s background is in pollination ecology and she said she wanted to build her submission around some of the knowledge she has gleaned from that part of her life.

“For me going out into the field is like a treasure hunt, so I wanted to recreate that sensation,” she explained. “Every time you go out to find something, you don’t know what you’re looking for and one thing leads to another. This experience is similar to that.”

Artist Alina Nuebel stands next to a painting of a hummingbird as part of a scavenger hunt of pollinators by Alina Nuebel and Maia Kobabe for the Open & Out Art Walk in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Nuebel said her pieces include clues that were written and developed by another local, Maia Kobabe.