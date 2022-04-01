Opening date for Presidio Tunnel Tops park in San Francisco announced

Presidio Tunnel Tops, a 14-acre park on top of the Presidio Tunnel in San Francisco, is set to open to the public on July 17, according to a National Park Service news release.

Features of the long-awaited public park include city overlooks, hiking trails, picnic areas and gardens with 180 varieties of native plants. A play area for children and a visitors center will also be accessible this summer.

The project was designed by James Corner Field Operations, the firm behind New York City’s High Line, which took over an elevated rail line in Manhattan and turned it into an urban promenade.

The project has been in the works since 1993 when tunnels were built as a solution to connect two halves of The Presidio to the Golden Gate Bridge. Completing the park took $98 million in funding and the involvement of more than 10,000 individuals, according to the park service. .

For more information visit presidiotunneltops.gov.