‘Operating under water’: Families trying to place loved ones in Medi-Cal assisted living program wait years

Former grad school classmates Kelsey McQuaid-Craig and Chelsea Oruche have recently bonded over a similar struggle — trying to place loved ones in assisted living.

McQuaid-Craig and her husband, Brandon, are looking to place his mother, Mary, 67, who has dementia and is deteriorating quickly, in a memory care program in Sacramento County. They are currently expecting their first child, and caring for Mary full time while juggling their careers has become overwhelming.

In San Pedro, Oruche is experiencing a similar stress. Caring for her 70-year-old mother, Peggy, who has multiple health issues, while raising a toddler, attending law school and working is leading to burnout.

Assisted living and memory care centers aren’t cheap — about $5,000 to $7,000 a month — a high cost even for families with somewhat comfortable incomes. So the two friends looked into Medi-Cal, which through a special project, covers assisted living costs for eligible low-income seniors and people with disabilities in 15 counties, including Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Demand for the program is high and the slots are limited. Scoring a spot in Medi-Cal’s assisted living program is a years-long odyssey for some, leaving family members who serve as caregivers stretched thin as they scramble to find workarounds for their loved one’s care and living situation.

The state has been expanding the program, which is good news for families interested in this service, but for some in line now, it could still be more than a year before they are placed in a facility.

Because spots are limited, generally those interested must first get on a waitlist. Those waitlists can be lengthy — in some cases, people being placed now have been waiting since 2019.

“It is a full-time job to care for a parent. Unless you’ve done it, you can’t wrap your head around it.” chelsea oruche, family member

McQuaid-Craig said that in January she was told by care coordination agencies, which contract with the state to assess individuals and help place them in a facility, that the wait could be as long as two years in the Sacramento area. The few agencies that shared estimated wait times with Oruche in the spring told her that Peggy’s wait could be anywhere from one to three years in Los Angeles County.

According to the state’s most recent data, there are 6,301 people enrolled in Medi-Cal’s assisted living program and 4,754 people are waiting to get in.

In the meantime, families try their best to care for their loved ones with very little respite. Peggy, for example, has chronic pain stemming from a fall decades ago. Some days are better than others, but she deals with depression, anxiety and neurological issues, and it’s become clear that she may need more care than Oruche can provide.

“We’re operating under water,” Oruche said. “It’s not sustainable. It is a full-time job to care for a parent. Unless you’ve done it, you can’t wrap your head around it.”

She believes placing her mom in assisted living will help rekindle family relationships. “It will allow us to be her kids again,” she said.

Supply and demand

A waitlist to get into this program isn’t new, but demand continues to outgrow supply — signaling that California is in need of more housing and care options for low-income seniors who can no longer live on their own. Aging and health advocates say this is concerning, especially as one quarter of Californians are expected to be older than 60 by 2030.

In response to the growing demand, California sought approval from the federal government to secure 7,000 additional slots for its Medi-Cal assisted living program. It got the green light in January. (Because Medi-Cal is jointly funded by the state and the federal government, the state needs federal permission to expand programs.)

Officials with the California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the program, said they started rolling out these new spots in May and plan to clear the waitlist or at least reduce it substantively by Feb. 28, 2024.

“The Department recognizes that achieving this goal is dependent on several external factors, including [coordinating agencies’] capacity, bed availability, and continued growth of the demand,” Katharine Weir, a spokesperson with the Department of Health Care Services, said in an email.

Weir said the department is also working toward integrating the assisted living services with another one of its long-term care programs, which should streamline services and allow more people to access assisted living.

“We had to file a self-neglect case because there is no abuse, but we also are running up on not being able to take care of her for much longer.” Kelsey McQuaid-Craig, family member

Advocates say the need is probably much higher than enrollment and waitlist numbers reflect. Many Californians do not know that assisted living, including some memory care programs, is an option for eligible low-income people on Medi-Cal. (While services are paid for, people do pay a portion of the cost for their room and board through their supplemental security income.)