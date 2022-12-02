Subscribe

Operation Christmas tree shares warmth of the season with Sonoma County families

Santa Rosa Police Department volunteers were on hand for a special pop-up event distributing Christmas trees, lights and food at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 1, 2022
With soap bubbles serving as snowflakes, Operation Christmas tree revealed its holiday spirit once again as it welcomed Sonoma County families to the county fairgrounds for a special Christmas tree giveaway.

In partnership with the Santa Rosa Police Department, volunteers gathered for a one-night-only pop-up holiday event Tuesday providing trees, ornaments, lights and food boxes for families in need.

The seasonal nonprofit, based in Windsor, launched in the winter of 2020. It, along with partner organizations, provides for those who need some extra support over the Christmas holiday with families completing an application process to be considered eligible to participate.

