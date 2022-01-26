Optimism as omicron peaks in California, but new BA.2 subtype raises questions

LOS ANGELES — There is growing optimism that the overall omicron surge has peaked in California, but progress across the state remains uneven.

The improvement is most pronounced in places like Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area, where health officials have voiced increased confidence in recent days that the coronavirus test positivity rate, as well as daily new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, have either stabilized or begun to convincingly decline.

“This downward trend is encouraging, and it signals that we’re likely to have passed the peak of omicron transmission and are beginning to see a real decline in the number of newly infected individuals,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

One potential wrinkle, though, is the emergence of a subtype of omicron.

The World Health Organization has said the appearance of a subtype, called BA.2, is increasing in many countries. A pair of cases have also been found in Santa Clara County, Northern California’s most populous county.

“We don’t really know what that means yet. We’ll be learning that in the days and weeks to come,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s health officer and public health director. “So far, we don’t really know how it behaves.”

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a University of California, San Francisco infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that there’s nothing in the early data right now that makes him worried about BA.2.

“And the reason why I’m not worried is because I’m confident that, if you get boosted ... you wouldn’t go to the hospital,” Chin-Hong said. “I’m not worried about it as being more deadly,” he said, based on early data out of Denmark, but added that he’s “keeping an open mind. You never know what’s going to happen. It has a few more mutations. But I’ll be shocked if it makes you sicker.”

BA.2 will still be a risk for infecting people who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t had prior exposure to omicron. “I think our vaccines and our boosters will still work,” Chin-Hong said.

Cody said she thinks more coronavirus waves are yet to come, but it’s unclear what the next one will look like — whether it will be something little, or another huge mountain.

“The road ahead still has a lot of uncertainty. We don’t know what’s going to come next,” Cody said at a town hall Tuesday night. “The greatest challenge for all of us is that we can’t quite see around every corner.”

Even as case numbers improve, officials continue to urge caution.

Case numbers “are still extraordinarily high,” and “there continue to be a significant number of people in L.A. County with severe illness,” many of whom are unvaccinated, according to Ferrer.

“Omicron was an eye-opener, in part because people who had gotten infected with delta seem to have almost no protection against omicron,” Ferrer said Tuesday. “And I don’t think omicron is our last variant.”

While it’s true that unvaccinated people who survive omicron are going to have some natural immunity to the variant, there’s also evidence that doesn’t last that long, Ferrer said.

“We seem to have the science telling us we’re all getting the better protection, obviously, from our vaccines and our boosters,” she said.

Chin-Hong agreed that natural immunity hasn’t been enough to protect people from future re-infection. “Immunity from delta doesn’t protect you from omicron,” he said.

People who have survived a previous bout of coronavirus infection, but still decline to get vaccinated, will be at risk for future infection as natural immunity weakens. “They will continue to be at risk because they will run out of gas,” Chin-Hong said of their immunity.

California’s omicron surge appears to have peaked in the week of Jan. 10-16, when the state was recording about 122,000 new coronavirus cases a day. That figure has since dropped to 96,000 cases a day, according to state data released Tuesday that reflects cases reported through Monday.

Still, the most recent rate remains roughly double the peak of last winter’s surge, which maxed out at 46,000 cases a day.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus-positive hospitalizations has also stabilized in recent days and is no longer increasing dramatically. On Jan. 19, L.A. County recorded 4,814 patients — about 60% of last winter’s peak of 8,098. As of Monday, that census had fallen to 4,554.

Omicron’s transmissibility has been so breathtaking in scope, it’s hard to grasp just how many more Californians have been simultaneously infected over the past month.

Since New Year’s Day, a staggering 2.4 million coronavirus cases have been reported in California. That’s fast approaching the entire sum of coronavirus cases reported statewide all of last year: 3.1 million.