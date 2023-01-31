Optum Serve will close two Sonoma County testing buses Feb. 5 as part of a statewide demobilization effort ahead of next month’s planned end of California’s pandemic-related state of emergency, county officials announced.

The effort follows the closure of dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s October announcement that the emergency declaration would officially end on Feb. 28.

According to the California Department of Public Health, 44 Optum Serve testing sites across the state were closed last week while 48 mobile units, including the two in Sonoma County, will close by early February, county officials said.

Demand for the mobile clinics was beginning to wane, according to Matt Brown, a Sonoma County communication specialist.

In August, the Optum Serve testing sites were averaging about 250 tests per week, Brown said. By October, they averaged around 100 tests per week. In January, the average is about 20 tests per week.

As of Monday, Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case rate is 5.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard. There’s been a total of 112,350 confirmed cases in Sonoma County and a total of 531 confirmed deaths.

In March 2020, Newsom declared a state of emergency shortly after an elderly patient became the first confirmed death from the disease in California. That made California, at the time, the third U.S. state to declare a state of emergency, after Washington and Florida, the Associated Press reported.

“It’s important to know your COVID-19 status so we can ensure that everyone, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, remain safe and healthy,” Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday in a release. “You will still be able to get tested with an at-home test, by a medical provider for those that have one, or at the Roseland Community Clinic.”

The Roseland Community Clinic, 779 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa, will continue free COVID-19 testing to the public. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

For those that don’t have a medical provider, you may get treatment by making a free telehealth appointment via Sesame. For more information on how to obtain at-home test kits and other COVID-19 resources visit socoemergency.org.

