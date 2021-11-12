Orange County elder care facility owner sentenced to 4 years in abuse case

OAKLAND — Authorities say the owner of an unlicensed California elder care facility has been sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the neglect and death of an 83-year-old veteran.

Ayette Loo, owner of Regency Care in Seal Beach, was sentenced Friday in Orange County after previously pleading guilty to felony elder abuse, the state attorney general's office said in a statement.

Marina Jacome, a Regency caregiver, was sentenced last month to two years in prison. Her sentence was suspended provided she completes two years' probation, 100 hours of community service and no longer works as a caregiver, the statement said. Another caregiver faces an arrest warrant in the case.

“Not only did the defendants lie to their residents and their families about the legitimacy of their residential care facility – they also failed as caretakers to protect the health and well-being of their patients,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

A message was left for attorneys listed for Loo on the Orange County Superior Court website.

The state revoked Regency's license to operate as an elder care facility in May 2017 for misconduct, authorities said, but Loo continued to take in new residents, including a man discharged from a nearby veteran's hospital who developed a severe pressure ulcer and bronchopneumonia and suffered bruises and lacerations all over his body after moving to Regency. He died from his condition in January 2018.