Oregon man suspected of burglarizing Laytonville High School arrested

An Oregon man suspected of breaking into a Mendocino County high school was arrested Sunday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Rick Matthew Oxford, 46, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. Oxford is from Central Point, Oregon.

A deputy patrolling the Laytonville area at 8:25 p.m. Sunday was contacted by an individual who said that an alarm at the Laytonville High School had been activated, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy went with the individual to the high school, where they found that someone had broken the glass on the door of the special education room. It appeared a suspect had entered the classroom through the broken door, and possibly stolen computer equipment.

A high school representative and the deputy viewed campus surveillance footage, and noticed an adult male on the school grounds at the time that the alarm was activated, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies searched the area, and found the suspect — identified as Oxford — near the Laytonville Elementary School.

Oxford allowed deputies to search his backpack, in which deputies found numerous items that were taken from the high school classroom. All the stolen property was recovered and returned to the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.

