Oregon officials concerned about widespread deaths after fires burn more than 1 million acres

HAPPY VALLEY, Oregon — Wildfires across the West Coast have killed at least 19 people in California and have ravaged more than a million acres of land in Oregon, where dozens of people were missing and tens of thousands of residents evacuated their homes amid some of the most dangerous air conditions in the world.

Oregon officials said they believe the wildfires could have claimed numerous lives because of how many structures have burned, but they said a death toll is unclear as they began to survey the destruction. Fires continued to rip through more than 1,500 square miles in the state on Friday.

"We know we're dealing with fire-related death, and we're preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the number of structures that have been lost," said Andrew Phelps, director of Oregon's Office of Emergency Management. Phelps said he could not confirm how many deaths had occurred from the fires, but a state-run dashboard recorded at least five fatalities.

After days of high temperatures and dry winds, cooler weather on Friday allowed firefighters to begin to contain some of the 16 fires across the state. But they had barely begun to make headway when dense smoke limited firefighters' ability to fly, said Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection for the Oregon Department of Forestry. Eight of the 16 fires will be on the map until fall rains arrive, Grafe said.

A cluster of fires grew dramatically across a swath of 56 miles southeast of Portland, burning about 440,000 acres in an area of the state unaccustomed to wildfires of this magnitude, Grafe said. A blanket of smoke covered the sky even in downtown Portland, where officials opened up the Oregon Convention Center for evacuees.

"We have not seen the likes of this fire in this state, this integrated with our communities, ever before," Grafe said. "We have a tremendous workload ahead of us."

As fire officials expected the two massive blazes — the Riverside fire and Beachie Creek fire — to merge late in the week, the state evacuated than 40,000 residents. Officials also put about 500,000 residents — more than 10% of the state's population — under an evacuation order or warning.

And in Clackamas County, the state's third-most populous county, thousands of residents were thrown into confusion and chaos as they sought safe places to stay in the midst of a global pandemic. Some fled their homes to evacuation sites only to learn they had already been filled, or to later be evacuated from those shelters due to nearing fires.

By Friday, scores of families continued to sleep in cars, RVs and tents in parking lots across the state, even as the temperatures dropped into the 50s and weather experts warned residents to stay indoors to escape dangerous air conditions.

Among them were Maria Juarez, 74, and her daughter Guadalupe Juarez, 30, who sat in lawn chairs in the thick smoke in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center, an evacuation site just a half-hour outside of Portland. The two women, who are both on dialysis, fled their homes in Estacada on Thursday as fire officials warned the blazes were inching closer to their town.

Along with Juarez's husband and other daughter, they rushed to a community college nearby serving as an evacuation site. But they were told they would have to go elsewhere, since those at the site had been forced to evacuate, too.

"They threw us out, like cats and dogs," Juarez said.

They almost slept in their cars in the parking lot at the Clackamas Town Center on Thursday night, until a stranger offered to unload his boat from his trailer so the family could sleep inside of it. The family had no way of getting to the evacuation site in Portland, because Juarez's husband had to use the family car to drive to work at a meat company on Friday.

"I've lived in this country for three decades and I've never had something like this happen to me, in the street with no place to sleep," Juarez said, bundled under donated blankets.

Guadalupe Juarez, who is partially blind, said she no longer trusts the government. She was convinced they might have to evacuate yet another parking lot.

"It's like playing tag, or hide-and-seek," she said. "All we can do now is pray, pray that God hears us."

Dozens of Oregonians were reported missing as the fires swept through communities, authorities said, including small towns in southern Oregon's Jackson County, which saw hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed by blazes early in the week. On Friday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler announced arson charges against a 41-year-old man in connection to at least one portion of the Almeda fire that tore through the county.