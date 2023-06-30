The Orenda Center, Sonoma County’s lone drug detox program for low-income residents, has temporarily closed — the result of county health officials’ decision to switch to a new contractor to run the facility, which now needs to be re-licensed.

The Santa Rosa facility is a lifeline for local homeless and indigent residents seeking safe withdrawal from alcohol or drugs.

But the new operator, Marin County-based Buckelew Programs, does not yet have that state license to run the site, and getting a new one is expected to take 60 to 90 days, according to county officials.

In the interim, beginning July 1, Buckelew’s Helen Vine Recovery Center in San Rafael, about 40 miles to the south, will be made available to local detox clients, according to Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera.

The temporary relocation comes despite prior assurances made by Rivera that there would be “little to no disruption in services” in the change of operators, effective Saturday.

Rivera this week said she stood by that statement.

“We have been using Helen Vine services in Marin County for a number of years,” Rivera wrote. “It is not uncommon for Sonoma County residents who need substance use treatment services to receive those out of county. ”

The state license held by the former operator, Drug Abuse Alternatives Center, or DAAC, could not be transferred under state law and the process to get a new one could take months.

Michael O’Brien, regional director for DAAC, said the temporary loss of the local drug detox facility could have been avoided with better planning. He said his organization was notified of the county’s change on May 31, 30 days before it took effect.

“It’s hard to understand why the county would not have communicated about this critical change in advance,” O’Brien said. “Lives are at stake and a smooth transition could have been planned.”

O’Brien said DAAC was forced to surrender the facility’s state operating license. A Buckelew spokeswoman said the referral to Marin County would not pose a burden Sonoma County residents.

But O’Brien said only about half of Orenda clients make it to the Neotomas Avenue facility on their own. He said the other half of clients are transported by mental health workers and law enforcement officers, or transported via taxi by local hospital staff.

“Obviously a taxi ride in town is much cheaper than a taxi ride to Marin County,” said O’Brien, adding that he doubted local law enforcement would transport detox clients all the way to San Rafael.

DAAC has operated the center for more than a dozen years after the county outsourced it during deep budget cuts spurred by the Great Recession. But Buckelew recently won the contract in a competitive bidding process.

When news broke earlier this month that the county was changing operators at the Orenda Center, Rivera said the facility would “remain open for operation” under Buckelew.

“We are in the process of transitioning to Buckelew with little to no disruption in services depending on volume of need,” Rivera said in a June 14 email to The Press Democrat.

When asked if Buckelew would have to obtain a “detox license” or apply for their own, Rivera said in a follow-up email, “it will transfer to Buckelew.” Rivera this week said she was referring to a county license not the state license.

A spokesman for the California Department of Health Care Services, which licenses substance use disorder treatment facilities, confirmed that such state licenses are not transferable and that any new operator would have to apply for a new one.

At the moment, Buckelew is licensed to operate a local detox program at its Helen Vine Recovery Center in Marin County.

It’s unclear how many beds will be available for Sonoma County clients at the San Rafael site. Buckelew’s CEO Chris Kughn said his organization is “working diligently” with Sonoma County officials to “ensure that we meet the needs of our community.”

“Helen Vine has graciously agreed to partner with us to temporarily provide services to meet Sonoma County client’s detox needs,” Kughn said Thursday in an email. “There are still many details to be worked out and we will share them with you as soon as they are finalized.“

There are other private detox centers in Sonoma County, but Orenda is the only one dedicated to low income residents, as well as those who are covered by Medi-Cal, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program.

Rivera on Thursday insisted that the temporary closure of the Santa Rosa detox facility would not pose a burden to North Coast residents. She said Sonoma County has historically lacked substance use treatment services, a problem that has been exacerbated by significant behavioral health staffing shortages.

“We knew that we would need some time to transition from DAAC to Buckelew and we had been discussing utilizing Helen Vine Detox as an interim option as part of the transition for some time,” Rivera said in an email.

Rivera said her staff met with Buckelew in March of this year to discuss taking over Orenda operations. The award was part of a competitive bid process that was started in the summer of 2021 for a host of behavioral health services.

Rivera said selecting the new Orenda contractor was delayed due to internal changes in county staffing during the bidding process. As a result, the county extended DAAC’s contract at Orenda to June 30 this year.

O’Brien, DAAC’s regional director, said his organization wasn’t notified of the change until the end of May. The transition has left him scratching his head about why the county didn’t spur Buckelew to apply for a state license sooner.

“The real tragedy is that lives may be lost,” he said. “Not due to a lack of funding or some outside authority, but a lack of consideration for those who are at the worst point in their lives and desperate for help.”

Rivera insists things are going as planned.

“The statement that there is little to no disruption in services still holds true,” she wrote in her email Thursday.

“It takes time to move one program out of a building and move another one into the building,” she said, adding that “physical logistics of setting up” a new program include moving equipment, rewiring and other technical changes.

Rivera said state funding recently awarded to the county will help address long-standing gaps in substance use disorder services. This week the county announced it had received $11.25 million in state funds to house homeless individuals with mental health and substance use disorders.

