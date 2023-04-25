For the fourth year in a row, organizers of Roseland’s beloved Cinco de Mayo celebration have decided to cancel the yearly event.

The move has dealt a blow to local vendors who were getting ready for a comeback after years of waiting since COVID-19 lockdowns put an end to the biggest event of its kind in Sonoma County.

The celebration had been growing since 2006, attracting thousands of revelers and was hailed statewide as a success story that brought together community organizers and local law enforcement after initially being marred by acts of violence and vandalism.

Sylvia Lemus, co-director of Roseland Cinco de Mayo, said the cancellation was due to regulation changes by the city of Santa Rosa. In addition, the organizers needed to obtain certain permits, she said.

“Now we were asked to assume the costs of security by the police, as well as other municipal services necessary to carry out the event, and given the rash weather and schedule changes, it was impossible to carry it out for the fourth time in a row,” Lemus said.

Lemus, who is one of the organizing leaders of the event, said the event’s cancellation may hold a strong message from local authorities to the Latino community that is akin to “lacking importance and recognition to its heritage.”

In addition, she added that it’s a tough economic blow to local merchants who take part in the event every year. The celebration has been part of their livelihood.

A great loss

Local Latino leaders have decried the lack of such an event and its negative impacts on the Latino community.

Miriam Gomez, operations manager for radio stations operating under Luna Media, and radio personality Cristal Diamante, CEO of the local yearly Miss Latina Wine Country pageant, issued a joint written statement in the wake of the event’s cancelation.

“Particularly to our teens who greatly benefit from having a designated place to spend time with their family in a positive, family-friendly environment,” reads their statement. “As we all know, after the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, many local businesses have found it difficult to maintain their livelihoods.

“This cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo event would further impact their revenue and exposure, hindering their ability to promote their business and thrive in our community. It would be a great loss for our community to lose this event.”

Still, Lemus was optimistic about moving forward, but that some substantial changes will need to be made.

“We have sufficient economic resources to assume the required costs. The City itself has offered us budgetary support and we will have to start all the procedures with more time than usual in order to specify the permits and be ready for next year and receive the entire community that has made this event one of the more relevant ones in the area,” Lemus said.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of the Mexican army over French invaders in the battle of Puebla in 1862. Despite being smaller and poorly equipped, the Mexican army was victorious over the forces of the Second French Empire, who were then considered one of the most powerful armies in the world.

Since the 1960s, the Cinco de Mayo holiday was taken up by some Chicano civil rights groups, especially in California, where it quickly became a Hispanic Heritage celebration. The feast grew to such an extent that in 2005 Congress called on the president to issue a proclamation to call upon the nation to observe Cinco de Mayo “with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

A family affair

Nevertheless, Lemus said it’s important to recall that prior to the Roseland Cinco de Mayo celebration, the feast locally was often an excuse for some young people to go too far, throwing stones at businesses, breaking windows and engaging in binge drinking.

The disturbances affected the image of the local community, which led local leaders like Lemus and others “to make a fundamental change and transform the festivities into a recreational, musical and cultural event where families could live together and make Mexican and Hispanic pride grow.”

Lemus, who is also a Cotati City Council members, is a key player when it comes to organizing the Roseland event. It became one of the biggest festivities of its kind in Northern California, bringing together more than 15,000 people and has been hailed by observers from across the state as an example of how to put together a family-friendly, alcohol-free event that attracts locals and stranglers alike.

The one-day festival boasted various stages that included traditional Mexican music acts such as mariachi and banda groups, as well as entertainment for children, mouthwatering treats and sizzling, smoky street foods and the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo.

Lemus said the fiesta is also a chance for the local Latino community to learn more about educational and health services.

Over the years, “the holiday has become a family gathering,” Lemus said proudly. “Young people come with their parents and grandparents; children enjoy the games and the fun that is prepared for them, everyone knows that in this event fights and confrontations between various groups have been banished, and today young people live together with their friends in a healthy way.

“The objective has been achieved: we managed to eradicate violence and rescue the essence of Cinco de Mayo, which highlights the pride of its Mexican historical heritage.”