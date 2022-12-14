Organizers call Emerald Cup Harvest Ball ‘highly successful’ despite rain

Organizers touted the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball held over the weekend in Santa Rosa as “highly successful” despite stormy weather which kept crowds smaller than last year.

The Sonoma County Fairgrounds event, a kickoff for the 19th annual Emerald Cup competition, brought out a diverse crowd to celebrate all things cannabis.

Organizers declined to provide attendance figures but said it was less than last year’s turnout of 30,000.

Crowds perused items from more than 250 vendors and enjoyed performances by rappers E-40 and Channel Tres, among others.

“The audience that came out were hard-core cannabis buyers who appreciated seeing great music, enjoying wonderful food, and shopping the best cannabis in the world,” said the Emerald Cup’s head of communications Kenneth Loo.

Loo said he was “extremely impressed” by the diversity of attendees, especially the number of women he saw enjoying the festivities.

The number of small cannabis farms participating also impressed Loo.

“The Harvest Ball works to provide these small businesses with a platform to sell, and the vendors really impressed everyone with their ability to do so,” he said.

An awards show, the Emerald Cup Awards, honoring the event’s best marijuana strains and other cannabis products, will be held in May in Los Angeles. The awards were moved to the Southern Californis city in 2021 in part due to a request from growers.

“They felt that their best products would be ready for submission [in May] after it’s had an opportunity to be sort of processed,” Loo said. “And that way when it arrives before judging it’s the best version of themselves.”

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.