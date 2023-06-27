Organizers: Napa Valley's Rock the Ride raises more than $130,000 to combat gun violence

The Napa Valley on Saturday hosted the latest effort to turn pedal and leg power into the power to roll back gun violence.

The sixth annual Rock the Ride bike-and-walk fundraiser attracted more than 500 people to Yountville, according to organizer Rebecca Kotch.

With donations still being tallied Sunday afternoon, contributions totaled more than $130,000, Kotch said. Proceeds will benefit the California chapter of Moms Demand Action; Giffords, the nonprofit created by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords after she was wounded in a 2011 Arizona mass shooting; and Alaina's Voice Foundation, formed in memory of Alaina Housley after the 18-year-old Napan's death in the Thousand Oaks shooting in 2018.

Participants took a vineyard-lined 3-mile walk, or rode bicycles on routes of 10 or 25 miles — with the longer run led by Rep. Mike Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Awaiting cyclists and pedestrians was a gathering at Yountville Park that included a burrito-and-bubble brunch, silent auction, and speeches by Thompson; Arik Housley, father of Alaina Housley and co-founder of the nonprofit named for her; and Dr. Andre Campbell, professor of surgery at UC San Francisco, among others.

Starting this year, organizers of Rock the Ride — which began in the wake of The Pathway Home shooting in March 2018 — will sponsor similar fundraisers in other cities that have endured mass shootings in recent years.

The first such spinoff is scheduled for Aug. 20 in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago. Kotch said local residents reached out to Rock the Ride organizers following the shooting at Highland Park, Illinois' Fourth of July 2022 parade, in which seven people died.

Another Rock the Ride tour is expected this year in Atlanta — where a 2021 shooting spree killed eight people — on a date to be determined, according to Kotch. Future fundraisers also are planned for Las Vegas, where a gunman firing from a Mandalay Bay hotel room killed 60 people in 2017, and Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were slain at a supermarket in 2021.