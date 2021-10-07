Original ‘Scream’ house for rent on Airbnb just in time for Halloween

Horror fans, this one’s for you.

Airbnb has announced that the Marin County house from the 1996 horror movie “Scream” will be available to rent for three one-night stays later this month for just $5.

The company is offering the experience in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, and in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 “Scream” installment.

The Tomales home is available Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, according to a news release.

Booking for the stay opens Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. The maximum capacity is four guests per night.

The stay includes a virtual greeting from the movie’s sheriff, Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette, a marathon of the four previous “Scream” films on VHS, a phone line to call the movie’s killer Ghostface, and popular ‘90s snacks including Jiffy Pop and pizza.

“Scream” merchandise, including posters for the upcoming movie, will be available for guests to take home.

Airbnb said that the stay will be in strict adherence with local COVID-19 rules. On-site staff will follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following enhanced cleaning procedures.

For those unable to book a home stay, an alternative virtual experience with the original “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson is available where guests will learn behind-the-scenes secrets of the movie franchise.

The Online Experience will be held on Oct. 28. Booking for the event opens on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

According to the movie’s IMDb page, the original “Scream” was filmed around the North Bay, including the Sonoma County cities of Santa Rosa, Glen Ellen, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

To book a stay, visit the house’s page on the Airbnb website. To book the online meeting with Williamson, visit airbnb.com/secretsofscream.