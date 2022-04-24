Orrin Hatch, seven-term senator and Republican force, dies at 88

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, a Utah Republican who crusaded for conservative causes and outlasted six presidents in a seven-term Senate career that corresponded to the rise of a right-wing movement in America, died Saturday in Salt Lake City. He was 88.

The Hatch Foundation confirmed his death in a statement. It did not specify a cause.

Born into poverty in the Great Depression, one of nine children of a Pittsburgh metal worker, Hatch, who briefly aspired to the presidency and to a seat on the Supreme Court, had a grim Dickensian childhood. He went to school in bib overalls; lost siblings in infancy and in World War II; and grew up in a crowded, ramshackle house without indoor plumbing.

In law school, he, his wife and children lived in a chicken coop that he and his father rebuilt behind his parents’ home.

“We turned it into a tiny two-room bungalow, with a toilet and small stove, that we nicknamed ‘the cottage,’ a description that would have made even the most aggressive real estate agent cringe,” he said in a memoir, “Square Peg: Confessions of a Citizen Senator” (2002).

But in the Senate, as in his early life, he was a fighter. Through shrewd political instincts and a fine-tuned sense of the national mood moving to the right, he became a powerful Washington political force, advising seven presidents, shaping some 12,000 pieces of legislation as a sponsor or co-sponsor, and helping to build and hold a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for years.

In a 42-year tenure that began weeks before Jimmy Carter became president in 1977 and ended as his last term drew to a close in early 2019, Hatch was one of the Senate’s best-known leaders, as familiar to many Americans as anyone on Capitol Hill. He conferred at the White House with Presidents Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and voted to confirm 10 justices of the Supreme Court.

He was the longest-serving Republican and the sixth longest-serving senator in the history of the Senate, a singular achievement made all the more remarkable by the fact that, aside from a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, it was the only office he had ever sought. He was elected to the Senate in 1976 on his first try and reelected six times by overwhelming margins. To make an orderly parting transition, he had announced nearly a year in advance that he would not seek an eighth term.

From January 2015, when the GOP took control of the Senate, until his retirement, Hatch had been its president pro tempore — making him by law third in the line of succession to the presidency, after the vice president and the speaker of the House. It was just a whiff of presidential power, as those ambitions had long ago sputtered out.

By his final term, polls indicated that Utah voters believed it was time for Hatch to go. The Salt Lake Tribune facetiously named him “Utahn of the Year” in December 2017 and in an accompanying editorial had scathingly characterized his leading role in passage of the Trump tax cuts, which favored the rich, as an “utter lack of integrity.” The editorial reminded him of a 2012 promise not to run again in 2018.

Clearing the Way for Romney

Hatch’s departure notice, a courteous and politically astute move, was appreciated by many party colleagues because it cleared the way for former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and a Mormon, to run for his seat.

Romney was easily elected in 2018 and succeeded Hatch when he stepped down. Republicans saw Romney as a strong addition to the Senate; Democrats knew he was no friend of Trump, whom he had derided as a “fraud” and “phony” during the 2016 campaign.

As the president pro tempore, Hatch was Trump’s designated successor during his inaugural ceremonies — kept safe at an undisclosed location to ensure the government’s continuity, just in case. And in Trump’s first two years in office, he became one of the president’s most enthusiastic Senate loyalists, instrumental in achieving not only his tax cuts but also the confirmation of his first two Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018, Trump conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on Hatch.

Throughout his Senate years, Hatch had been a gentlemanly conservative rock. He blocked labor law reforms and fair housing bills with filibusters, tying up Senate business for weeks. He voted against the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have enshrined gender equality as a bedrock civil right, and he proposed a constitutional amendment to make abortion illegal.