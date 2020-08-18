Out-of-control Hennessey fire in Napa County burns 2,700 acres, 1 structure

The Hennessey fire had burned 2,700 acres of vegetation in Napa County and it remains out of control as of Tuesday morning.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for roads near the fire off Hennessey Ridge Road and Highway 128 and along Chiles Pope Valley Road and Lower Chiles Valley Road.

Evacuation warnings had been issued for areas around Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock.

An evacuation center was operating at the Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

Roads closed included Chiles Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road and Highway 128.

The fire threatens 205 structures, Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said. One structure and two outbuildings have been destroyed.

Firefighting resources were stretched thin, as crews were sent to 59 other fires Monday.

