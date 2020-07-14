Outage near downtown Santa Rosa cuts power to 1,300

More than 1,300 customers were without power east of downtown Santa Rosa Monday evening, though electricity was restored to the area in about an hour.

The power failure began with an audible explosion at 7:30 p.m. and affected areas surrounding and spanning Sonoma Avenue, including Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Montgomery Village shopping center, as well as parts of the Burbank Gardens neighborhood, according to a PG&E power outage map.

Traffic lights were out in the area.

A crew was sent to examine the area by 7:50 p.m., according to the PG&E website.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.