Outdoor activities help savor the rest of the summer days in Mendocino County

Here’s what to do, where to stay in Mendocino County.|
KAREN MISURACA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2023, 4:06PM
Updated 1 hour ago

As summer days dwindle down to a precious few, avid hikers, bikers and kayakers are heading up Highway 1 to the Mendocino Coast for a few more outdoorsy weekends before school starts and fall chills the air. Bookended by Fort Bragg on the north and Gualala in the south, and anchored by the Victorian town of Mendocino between them, this craggy shoreline is liberally endowed with state and regional parks, and miles of quiet, little-known trails — if you know where to find them.

Starting from Fort Bragg

The 19th century logging town of Fort Bragg is headquarters for adventurous fresh air fiends who start out on the Fort Bragg Coastal Trail, which traces the oceanfront headlands adjacent to downtown. The extraordinarily accessible, wide and paved footpath, about 5 miles long, is popular for biking, walking and running, and for wheelchairs and strollers. Leashed dogs are welcome, too.

Trailheads are at the west end of Elm Street, and on the west end of Cypress Street near the Noyo River Bridge. The Elm Street trailhead connects to a trail running north to Glass Beach and eventually, to MacKerricher State Park.

Often seen on these trails is the local group, Seniors on Bikes.

“Every day at 10 a.m., we meet at the Skunk Train parking lot in town and set out for 15-to-20-mile rides, and we welcome visitors to keep us company,” said member Roseanne Miklose. “Sometimes it’s a longer trek, when we head to MacKerricher (State Park) and back. Along the way we might just sit and look for whales, for harbor seals and bird life. And, once a year we make spectacles of ourselves by riding in the Paul Bunyan Days parade, which is coming up on Labor Day.”

Although known primarily for their historic steam trains that since 1885 have carried cargo and passengers eastward on miles of tracks, the Skunk Train now offers invigorating treks on two-person railbikes for 25-mile, four-hour expeditions on the rails through redwood forests, over trestle bridges and alongside the Noyo River. Included are stops for scenic hikes, and for rest stops and provided picnics at Camp Noyo. You can pedal yourselves or just sit back and enjoy the electrically-powered ride.

Hanging out at the Noyo Harbor

Another destination for adventurous travelers, beneath the soaring bridge on the south end of town, Noyo Harbor is a working fishing port. From the deck of the Noyo Harbor Inn, you get a gull’s-eye view of the harbor laid out below and the Noyo River flowing under the bridge into the Pacific Ocean.

“During COVID-19, we were packed with locals and visitors here on our tented deck,” said Noyo Harbor Inn General Manager Scott Schneider. “With the calming effect of the river and the fishing boats and pleasure boats coming and going, and especially when the sun sets over the bridge, it was a sight that people found comforting.”

From the deck, stairs lead down to the busy harbor where tourists and locals line up at seafood eateries. There are charter boats take deep sea fishers, crabbers and whale watchers out to sea most days, too.

On the placid waters of the harbor, Dan Platt, a retired commercial fisherman, welcomes passengers onto his 18-foot, electric boat called, “Noyo Star,” which is complete with a canvas cover for shelter from the sun and clear sides for drippy weather. Motoring along at about 3 miles an hour, Platt is known to entertain customers with lively commentary, while curious harbor seals poke their heads up to listen.

Also getting up close and personal with the river and the harbor are paddlers (and their dogs) who take to sitting on kayaks rented from Kayak Noyo.

Kayaking is popular all along the Mendocino Coast, in the ocean and the rivers. You can launch your own craft or rent kayaks on the Big River, below the town of Mendocino, and on the Noyo and the Gualala Rivers. Guided sea cave tours with Kayak Mendocino company go out from the beach at Van Damme State Park, at Little River.

Walking, biking the Mendocino Coast

For quick, energizing walks on an easy footpath, just short of a mile, Noyo Habor Inn’s Schneider, and his wife Hilary, recommend Belinda Point Trail, right off Ocean Drive. A sturdy stairway leads to a rocky pocket cove, and a boardwalk bridges a wet part of the trail, which travels through a eucalyptus forest and out to the bluff edge.

On the hottest of late summer days, hikers stop in at Russian Gulch State Park to wander through a mossy, foggy redwood forest on fifteen miles of trails. Some change course to take in a 36-foot-tall waterfall, called Devil’s Punchbowl with jaw-dropping ocean views and a fern canyon.

Weekenders seeking solitude keep their eagle eyes open for lesser-known, trickier-to-find trails, such as Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands, which has about five miles of hiking in meadowlands and the meandering estuary of the Garcia River, plus an accessible waterfront with tidepools and dramatic rock formations, blow holes and sea stacks.

Sea lions bark joyfully here, from their own small island.

During winter, watch for humpback, blue and gray whales just offshore, emerging explosively for air as they migrate between Alaska and Baja California. Look for oystercatchers plucking up mussels among the rocks, too.

Parking at Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands is on the road to the Point Arena Lighthouse. Just up the road, you will pay a fee to visit the lighthouse.

Just south along Highway 1, one of the most recently opened of coastal lands was acquired and is protected by the Mendocino Land Trust. Pelican Bluffs Coastal Trail sports 2.2 miles of flat paths through a hushed, native Bishop and Monterey forest with sea views and whale watching spots from white cliffs. Sheltered from the wind, a flat, short loop also opens into a flowery meadow with picnic tables.

A little farther south on the highway, adjacent to Schooner Gulch State Beach and visible only at low tide, is Bowling Ball Beach. This spot is a photogenic geologic formation of hundreds of perfectly round boulders formed of crystallized shale that are three-to-four feet in diameter. It’s believed that these unique formations are found only here and on the New Zealand coast.

The sign for the Whale Watch Inn is easily missed on the way down the highway to Anchor Bay and Gualala. Perched on a high bluff above the bay, the inn sports wide views of open ocean and foaming surf gliding smoothly toward the RV park on the beachfront in the distance. Accessible by a steep wooden staircase, the sandy curve below the inn is what amounts to a private beach, when cut off from Anchor Bay’s main beach by a rambunctious waterfall and by daily high tides. You can clamber down the stairs to wade in the surf or launch your kayak, or enjoy the dazzling vista from lounge chairs in the garden and through binoculars on the main deck.

Every room at the inn has a sea view from a deck or balcony, and from outdoor hot tubs or indoor Jacuzzis.

Seizing the sun in Gualala

A former 1800s lumber mill town at the mouth of the Gualala River, Gualala lies in a sort of “banana belt” of mild microclimate. Offshore winds fend off the fog, so when other coastal areas are damp and cold, Gualala usually has sunny skies.

Perfect for enjoying a jaunt in the sunshine, midtown at Highway 1 and Ocean Drive is the half-mile, Gualala Bluff Trail. It’s conveniently located behind the Seacliff Motel and Trinks Cafe, a popular bakery, coffee house and lunch spot with tables in an oceanside meadow. The path runs right down to the Gualala River Estuary, which can be lively with river otters on the beach and flyovers of pelicans, gulls and cormorants.

Kayaking on the Gualala is best in the summertime when the river is closed off from the ocean by a duney sandbar and unaffected by tides and currents. As they have for three decades, Adventure Rents offers tandem and single kayaks, and four-passenger, 16-foot “Mad River” canoes, with which paddlers cruise along redwood-bordered riverbanks, stopping for swimming, fishing, birdwatching and picnicking — a rope swing adds to the fun.

You can also get to the river, a beach and a campground at Gualala Point Regional Park on the south side of the Gualala River Bridge. Most of this park is within Sonoma County, but on a small Mendocino section near the highway is it worth stopping at to see a collection of ceremonial totem poles known as serge, carved and installed by Russian artisans in 2012 to honor their ancestors who built settlements along the coast in the 19th century.

Bring walking shoes, a sun hat, your kayaks and some beach towels for a last summer ramble up the coast before autumn days shorten and fall leaves carpet Mendocino’s quiet trails.

Where to stay

From Fort Bragg to the Mendocino Coast to Gualala, there are plenty of places to stay while visiting.

Noyo Harbor Inn

From the deck of the Noyo Harbor Inn, you get a gull’s-eye view of the harbor laid out below and the Noyo River flowing under the bridge into the Pacific Ocean.

Location: 500 Casa Del Noyo Fort Bragg

More information: 707-961-8000, noyoharborinn.com

Whale Watch Inn

Perched on a high bluff above the bay, the inn sports wide views of open ocean and foaming surf gliding smoothly toward the RV park on the beachfront in the distance.

Location: 35100 S. Highway 1, Anchor Bay

More information: 800-942-5342, whalewatchinn.com

Anchor Bay Campground

The campground is a small, six-acre privately-owned campground located right on the Pacific Ocean along Mendocino County’s Highway 1. Situated in a narrow gulch filled with native redwood trees, ferns, and coastal flora, it opens up into the secluded half-mile-long Anchor Bay Beach.

Location: 35400 Highway 1, Gualala

More information: 707-884-4222, abcamp.com

