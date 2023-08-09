The campground is a small, six-acre privately-owned campground located right on the Pacific Ocean along Mendocino County’s Highway 1. Situated in a narrow gulch filled with native redwood trees, ferns, and coastal flora, it opens up into the secluded half-mile-long Anchor Bay Beach.

As summer days dwindle down to a precious few, avid hikers, bikers and kayakers are heading up Highway 1 to the Mendocino Coast for a few more outdoorsy weekends before school starts and fall chills the air. Bookended by Fort Bragg on the north and Gualala in the south, and anchored by the Victorian town of Mendocino between them, this craggy shoreline is liberally endowed with state and regional parks, and miles of quiet, little-known trails — if you know where to find them.

Starting from Fort Bragg

The 19th century logging town of Fort Bragg is headquarters for adventurous fresh air fiends who start out on the Fort Bragg Coastal Trail, which traces the oceanfront headlands adjacent to downtown. The extraordinarily accessible, wide and paved footpath, about 5 miles long, is popular for biking, walking and running, and for wheelchairs and strollers. Leashed dogs are welcome, too.

Trailheads are at the west end of Elm Street, and on the west end of Cypress Street near the Noyo River Bridge. The Elm Street trailhead connects to a trail running north to Glass Beach and eventually, to MacKerricher State Park.

Often seen on these trails is the local group, Seniors on Bikes.

“Every day at 10 a.m., we meet at the Skunk Train parking lot in town and set out for 15-to-20-mile rides, and we welcome visitors to keep us company,” said member Roseanne Miklose. “Sometimes it’s a longer trek, when we head to MacKerricher (State Park) and back. Along the way we might just sit and look for whales, for harbor seals and bird life. And, once a year we make spectacles of ourselves by riding in the Paul Bunyan Days parade, which is coming up on Labor Day.”

Although known primarily for their historic steam trains that since 1885 have carried cargo and passengers eastward on miles of tracks, the Skunk Train now offers invigorating treks on two-person railbikes for 25-mile, four-hour expeditions on the rails through redwood forests, over trestle bridges and alongside the Noyo River. Included are stops for scenic hikes, and for rest stops and provided picnics at Camp Noyo. You can pedal yourselves or just sit back and enjoy the electrically-powered ride.

Hanging out at the Noyo Harbor

Another destination for adventurous travelers, beneath the soaring bridge on the south end of town, Noyo Harbor is a working fishing port. From the deck of the Noyo Harbor Inn, you get a gull's-eye view of the harbor laid out below and the Noyo River flowing under the bridge into the Pacific Ocean.

“During COVID-19, we were packed with locals and visitors here on our tented deck,” said Noyo Harbor Inn General Manager Scott Schneider. “With the calming effect of the river and the fishing boats and pleasure boats coming and going, and especially when the sun sets over the bridge, it was a sight that people found comforting.”

From the deck, stairs lead down to the busy harbor where tourists and locals line up at seafood eateries. There are charter boats take deep sea fishers, crabbers and whale watchers out to sea most days, too.

On the placid waters of the harbor, Dan Platt, a retired commercial fisherman, welcomes passengers onto his 18-foot, electric boat called, “Noyo Star,” which is complete with a canvas cover for shelter from the sun and clear sides for drippy weather. Motoring along at about 3 miles an hour, Platt is known to entertain customers with lively commentary, while curious harbor seals poke their heads up to listen.

Also getting up close and personal with the river and the harbor are paddlers (and their dogs) who take to sitting on kayaks rented from Kayak Noyo.

Kayaking is popular all along the Mendocino Coast, in the ocean and the rivers. You can launch your own craft or rent kayaks on the Big River, below the town of Mendocino, and on the Noyo and the Gualala Rivers. Guided sea cave tours with Kayak Mendocino company go out from the beach at Van Damme State Park, at Little River.

Walking, biking the Mendocino Coast

For quick, energizing walks on an easy footpath, just short of a mile, Noyo Habor Inn’s Schneider, and his wife Hilary, recommend Belinda Point Trail, right off Ocean Drive. A sturdy stairway leads to a rocky pocket cove, and a boardwalk bridges a wet part of the trail, which travels through a eucalyptus forest and out to the bluff edge.

On the hottest of late summer days, hikers stop in at Russian Gulch State Park to wander through a mossy, foggy redwood forest on fifteen miles of trails. Some change course to take in a 36-foot-tall waterfall, called Devil’s Punchbowl with jaw-dropping ocean views and a fern canyon.

Weekenders seeking solitude keep their eagle eyes open for lesser-known, trickier-to-find trails, such as Point Arena-Stornetta Public Lands, which has about five miles of hiking in meadowlands and the meandering estuary of the Garcia River, plus an accessible waterfront with tidepools and dramatic rock formations, blow holes and sea stacks.