Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 9-18

April 9

Kenwood: Join California naturalist John Lynch for a wildflower walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The hike leaves from the White Barn and follows the Brushy Peaks Trail, then returns along the Meadow Trail. Wear hiking shoes and layers appropriate for the weather. Bring at least a quart of water, a camera and wildflower guides. Tickets: $15, or $7.50 for students or youth (12-17, must be accompanied by an adult), Sugarloaf members and volunteers, and free for children under 12. Parking fees apply. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3zrGfbH.

April 15

Santa Rosa: Go on a moderate hike through Live Oaks Ranch, a 572-acre property in the foothills of Mt. St. Helena, to discover wildflowers in bloom. See the various species of oak trees that cover the hillsides and see wildflower-covered rolling meadows. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Live Oaks Ranch, 822 Fifth St. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3GdGET8.

April 16

Santa Rosa: Learn about the biological diversity of the rocky shoreline in this family-friendly, hands-on presentation while you sit and gaze at the Pacific Ocean from the Doran Beach amphitheater. Registration required. Free event; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Kristina Stanton at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. 11 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, Jetty Day Use Amphitheatre, 201 Doran Beach Road. Find more information at bit.ly/42XXuyZ.

April 20

Santa Rosa: See Pepperwood Preserve’s iconic scenery through paintings by local artist Richard McDaniel. The images, created with pencil, pastels and oils, are not a direct visual transcription of the reserve’s landscape but rather McDaniel’s emotional response to the landscape. Opening remarks beginning at 5 p.m. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Find more information at bit.ly/3KpRZlk.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.