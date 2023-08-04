Explore the diverse ecosystem of 554-acre Bohemia Ecological Preserve in Occidental on Aug. 13. (John Burgess/ Press Democrat)

Aug. 9

Sonoma: Join other aspiring artists at an event at Sonoma’s Mission San Francisco Solano. Participants will learn how to paint a lifelike version of the California wild rose in an interactive tutorial led by a California State Parks interpretive specialist. Painters will use an array of supplied materials including pencil, watercolor and rose-scented water. The activity will take place in the mission’s courtyard and is included with the park admission fee. Admission costs $3 for adults and $2 for youth ages 6 to 17. Two sessions will be held, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome. 114 E. Spain St. Find more information at sonomaparks.org/events/art-among-the-adobes/

Aug. 10

Kenwood: Want to give back to your community? Help with trail restoration at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will help with bridge and step construction, sign installation and more. Participants should bring gloves, a hat and water and wear long pants and sturdy shoes. The event is free. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Register at tinyurl.com/bdds6tv3.

Aug. 13

Occidental: Enjoy a leisurely hike to explore the natural beauty of Bohemia Ecological Preserve. The event is categorized as family-friendly and will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hikers are encouraged to bring water, snacks and a lunch. Hikers should dress in layers and wear sunglasses, a hat and walking shoes. Pets are not allowed. The hike is free. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yc3xps67.

Aug. 13

Glen Ellen: Relax beneath the redwoods at Jack London State Historic Park. Participants will hike, meditate and slow down to take in the surrounding historic redwoods. The hike includes a moderate 4-mile hike with stops along the way to mentally connect to the environment. At the end of the session, participants will be guided through a meditation session under the trees. Hikers should bring water and wear layered clothing. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch parking lot and will conclude at 11:15 a.m. Tickets cost $10, plus a $10 parking fee. To purchase, visit tinyurl.com/mvhff24e.