Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 11-20

June 14

Glen Ellen: Jack London State Historic Park celebrates California State Parks Week with a group hike to the park’s ancient Grandmother Tree, estimated to be 2,000 years old. On the way, participants can look for Jack London Lake and native wildflowers. Much of the 4-mile round-trip hike is on rocky, uneven ground with some rise in elevation, so wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. 10 a.m. to noon; free, plus $10 parking. Reserve a place at jacklondonpark.com/events/redwood-hike-state-parks-week.

June 15

Glen Ellen: Participate in a walking meditation at Jack’s Beauty Ranch at Jack London State Historic Park. Walking meditation is the everyday activity of walking combined with an awareness of your breath, body in motion and surroundings; it’s meant to induce a sense of calm and connection with nature. Guide Jeff Falconer will begin the journey with a brief overview of walking meditation, followed by a short standing meditation to ground and center participants before embarking. You can extend the walk with a moderate 4-mile hike on the park’s trails. Wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. Free, plus $10 parking. 10 a.m. to noon; meet in the parking lot. Reserve a spot at jacklondonpark.com/events/mindful-walk-state-parks-week.

June 17

Petaluma: Join a family-friendly, early-morning walk near the Paula Lane Nature Preserve with Madrone Audubon and learn about badgers and efforts to return them to their longtime habitat. Attendees will also listen for the acorn woodpecker and look for western fence lizards and deer. 7:30-8:15 a.m.; reserve a space to attend by calling or texting 707-241-5548. Paula Lane area in west Petaluma. Meet at the corner of Paula Lane, Sunset Drive and West Street.

Kenwood: Learn about the history of the Wappo Native Americans in the area that is now Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Desi Harp, Sugarloaf staff and member of the Mishewal-Wappo, and Breck Parkman, retired Bay Area California State Parks archaeologist and former Sugarloaf resident, will tell stories and explain history as part of the Celebrate Community and Culture Day of California State Parks Week. Tickets are $10, or $5 for youth 12-17 and students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers and free for children under 12. Meet at the amphitheater. Wear layers of clothes; bring water, snacks and, if you like, a cushion to sit on or a camping chair. Parking fees apply. 6-7:30 p.m. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/3b39nsc9.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. You can bring your own tent or RV or rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is now open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is also open for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.