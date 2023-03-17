Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 19-28

March 19

Kenwood: Shake out of your winter hibernation with a hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park led by docent Phil Weil. The 4.6-mile hike will follow the Meadow Trail up Brushy Peaks to the Neptune picnic table, where attendees can enjoy the views. Although this bilingual hike won’t focus on wildflowers, be prepared to spot them along the way. Bring at least a quart of water and snacks. Free event; RSVP required. Parking fees apply. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. For more information, call Alma at 707-833-5712 or go to bit.ly/428yox2.

March 20

Online: Frogs, toads, salamanders and newts will soon begin their springtime migration to reach vernal pools and breeding grounds. The migration coincides with World Frog Day, March 20, and to mark it, San Rafael-based animal protection organization In Defense of Animals will host an online panel discussion with amphibian experts. They’ll talk about these creatures and their spring migration, and the dangers they face with road crossings and how people can help. 10 a.m. Register for the online discussion and Zoom link at bit.ly/3JeLwrD.

March 25

Sonoma: Join a seed-planting workshop at Sonoma Garden Park. Propagate pollinator-friendly plants, go on a tour and plan for a future harvest. Participants will plant seeds in cups and leave with a collection of starts for their summer gardens. All supplies will be provided. If you can, bring a trowel (hand shovel), a notebook, seeds for sharing, a shoebox and a phone or camera for pictures of seed packets. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. Register at bit.ly/3LiD6SJ.

Santa Rosa: Join a biologist on a 1- to 2-mile moderate hike to explore the biodiversity of Pepperwood’s ponds. Look for common species around the water’s edge and learn how to identify them. You might see aquatic insects, frogs, newts, garter snakes and turtles. Learn about these animals and their roles in the local ecosystem. Tickets: $35 per person, $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 10 and up welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mOcBdX.

March 26

Sonoma: Springtime in the Sears Point uplands brings a display of yellow violets, pink checker bloom, blue lupines and many other wildflowers. Bring your family and join Tania Delgado, bilingual outings guide for Sonoma Land Trust, for a 1-mile walk led in Spanish across the foothills of Cougar Mountain to see these wildflower meadows up close. Meet at 1 p.m. at 822 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, to caravan to the park together. Free event. Sears Point Ranch, 2100 Sears Point Road. 1 to 5 p.m. Find more information at bit.ly/3l6vUhU.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.