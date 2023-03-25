Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 26 - April 4

March 31

Sonoma: Explore plant communities at Montini Open Space Preserve. Learn about the blooming spring wildflowers and land management concerns in the preserve. Meet at the entry of Montini Open Space Preserve, Fourth Street West and Haraszthy Drive. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3YYya8H.

April 1

Glen Ellen: Join a 2-mile group hike at Jack London State Historic Park. Hike to the lake and back or continue from the lake to the Ancient Redwood (3.5 miles round-trip). The guided hike takes place on uneven, rocky terrain. Wear hiking shoes, bring water and be prepared for muddy trails. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Tickets: $10, plus parking fee. Meet in the parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Get tickets at bit.ly/406wBY0.

Kenwood: Join naturalist Mary Good on a 2- to 3-mile hike to explore medicinal and edible plants at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Weaving in natural history, ethnobotany, herbalism and folk tales, the walk will open your senses to the abundance of medicinal plants in Sonoma County. Tickets: $15 for adults; $7.50 for students, youth (12-17), Sugarloaf members and volunteers; free for children under 12. Meet at the White Barn parking lot. Heavy rains cancel the hike; parking fees apply. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3JlR1F6.

Kenwood: Have you ever tasted a Douglas fir needle or a California laurel leaf? On a guided hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, you can. Smell, touch, taste and photograph some of the park’s offerings and share and discuss your findings at the event. The interactive outing will take place on flat paths and trails suitable for participants using strollers, walkers, wheelchairs or canes or anyone with limited mobility. Bring your nature journal, camera or binoculars. 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $10; or $5 for youth, students, Sugarloaf members, Sugarloaf volunteers; free for children under 12. Wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3n6WSqa.

April 2

Kenwood: What was life like thousands of years ago in Wilikos (known as Sugarloaf Ridge State Park today)? Join Desi Harp, a Sugarloaf staff member and Mishewal-Wappo tribal member, and Breck Parkman, a retired archaeologist for California State Parks, in a walk of storytelling through time. Tickets: $15; or $7.50 for youth (12-17), students, Sugarloaf members and volunteers; free for children under 12. 10 a.m. to noon. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. Heavy rains cancel the hike; parking fees apply. Get tickets at bit.ly/3FAZHWS.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.